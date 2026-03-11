Orlando City SC and Head Coach Oscar Pareja Mutually Agree to Part Ways

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando City SC and head coach Oscar Pareja have mutually agreed to part ways, effective immediately. Assistant coach Martín Perelman has been appointed interim head coach following Pareja's departure.

"I want to thank Oscar for the dedication, leadership and professionalism he brought to our club," said Ricardo Moreira, Orlando City SC General Manager & Sporting Director. "He delivered one of the most significant moments in Orlando City's history with the 2022 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup and helped establish the competitive foundation that has propelled us forward, highlighted by our active club-record run of six straight playoffs appearances, which is currently the longest streak in MLS. At the same time, we believe this is the right moment to take the Club in a new direction as we look to the next phase of our growth and ambitions. We are grateful for everything Oscar has contributed and wish him nothing but success in the next chapter of his career."

"Oscar's impact on our club and community will always be remembered," said Mark Wilf, Orlando City SC Owner & Chairman. "He helped elevate Orlando City on and off the field, guided us through milestones that reshaped our trajectory and represented our crest with integrity. We are grateful for all he has given to the organization."

Pareja was named Orlando City's head coach on Dec. 4, 2019, taking full charge ahead of the 2020 Major League Soccer season. The Medellín, Colombia native guided the Lions to the first trophy of the Club's MLS era in 2022, winning the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. He also led Orlando City to the MLS is Back Tournament Final in 2020 and helped the team secure an active MLS-record streak of six consecutive Audi MLS Cup Playoffs appearances. Pareja concludes his tenure in Orlando with an overall record of 103 wins, 72 losses and 66 draws across all competitions.

"I want to express my sincere gratitude to the Club's players, staff and supporters for the trust they've given me over these last several years," said Pareja. "Together, we shared moments that will stay with me forever. While it is the right time for both me and the Club to move in new directions, I leave proud of the work we did and with deep appreciation for the people who made it possible. Orlando will always have a special place in my heart, and I wish the team nothing but success in the future."

Perelman steps into the interim role after serving as First Team assistant coach since 2024. The Buenos Aires, Argentina, native originally joined the Club as head coach of Orlando City B ahead of the 2022 MLS NEXT Pro season, guiding the squad to its first-ever MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs berth in 2023 before his promotion to the First Team staff.

Joining Perelman's staff as interim assistant coach is Orlando City B head coach Manuel Goldberg, who is currently in his fifth season with OCB. Goldberg previously spent two seasons as head coach and two as an assistant under Perelman during his time with OCB.

With Goldberg serving on Perelman's staff, current Orlando City B assistant coach Julian Vergara has moved into the role of interim head coach of the MLS NEXT Pro side.

Departing the Club alongside Pareja is assistant coach Diego Torres. Torres joined the Lions ahead of the 2020 campaign after more than a decade with Club Tijuana in LIGA MX.

Current First Team goalkeeper coach César Baena and interim strength & conditioning coach Sandro Graham will continue in their roles.

