Matchday Guide Pres. by Altafiber: FC Cincinnati vs Club Tigres UANL - Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16
Published on March 11, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Cincinnati News Release
FC Cincinnati host Club Tigres UANL on Thursday, March 12 at TQL Stadium. Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. ET for the first leg of Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16.
Tickets remain at FCCincinnati.com/Tickets or call 513-977-KICK to learn more. Take a look at the Matchday Guide presented by altafiber for what to know ahead of Thursday night's match at TQL Stadium.
GATES OPEN
All gates to TQL Stadium will open at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.
ALL-POUR EVENT
Concacaf Champions Cup matches are all-pour events, all drinks - including 20 oz. unopened water bottles permitted to be brought in - will be poured inside a cup once inside the gates.
Four water fountains will be available to use on the concourse behind sections 102, 127, E2, and E6.
CONCACAF CHAMPIONS CUP
The 61st edition of the Concacaf Champions Cup, the region's premier men's club competition, will take place from February through May 2026. The winner of each round's home-and-away series is determined by aggregate goals scored. This means that whoever scores more goals in the two games will advance to the next round. If aggregate goals are equal, the team with more away goals scored will advance. If away goals are also equal, the game is decided by an immediate penalty shoot-out, with no extra time played.
For more information, visit the Concacaf Champions Cup page here: FCCincinnati.com/concacaf-champions-cup/
MATCHDAY INFORMATION & ROAD CLOSURES
With preparations underway for construction for the highly anticipated mixed-use district north of TQL Stadium, fans should be aware of road closures for both vehicular and pedestrian access. With Wade Street being closed, fans accessing the Workhorse Gate will be directed down Liberty Street to Central Avenue.
Construction on the Brent Spence Bridge is underway and there are significant traffic implications for routes to/from TQL stadium. Through May 2029, the ramp to Winchell Avenue from I-75 North, 9th Street and 6th Street will be closed. There will be no signed detour for Winchell Avenue. Motorists from 9th Street to I-75 North will be detoured via 8th Street and Freeman Avenue to I-75. Access from 6th Street to Winchell will be closed with a right-lane closure on the ramp. For more information, please visit https://brentspencebridgecorridor.com/construction-updates/traffic-advisories/.
For an A-to-Z stadium guide, parking information, a stadium map, road closures, bag policy, concessions information and more, visit FCCincinnati.com/Matchday.
Visit here for an interactive map of TQL Stadium.
PREMATCH AT THE PARK
Join us before the match from 4:30-7:00 p.m. at Washington Park and stick around for the March in the Park at 7:00 pm as The Bailey head to TQL Stadium!
The prematch party gets started with plenty of free, family-friendly fan experiences as well as food trucks, drinks and activities. For home matches in March, the Washington Park grass will be closed to the public.
Live music from DJ Curtis Brooks
Food from Sea Cuisine
FC Cincinnati merchandise
Games and activities including inflatable striker challenge, snooker ball, ladder ball, cornhole, and a coloring table.
Airbrush and balloon art
FC Cincinnati marketing table
Around 7:00 p.m., fans can join the high-energy march into the stadium as it arrives at Washington Park with smoke, drums, and chants.
INSIDE & OUTSIDE TQL STADIUM
Outside TQL Stadium, the Carl and Martha Lindner Plaza off Central Parkway provides continued entertainment leading up to kickoff.
Inside TQL Stadium, fans will want to be in their seats early for special prematch presentations throughout the stadium and on the field prior to kickoff.
The Bailey is general admission, safe standing only. Singing, drums, flags, and smoke are expected during the match. No opposing team fans or colors allowed.
Read below for more information regarding parking options, the stadium's updated clear bag policy, NFC Ticketing and Wi-Fi:
Parking Options - Plan ahead for matchday with our Parking Information.
Bag Policy - TQL Stadium has updated its Clear Bag Policy. Learn more about our TQL Stadium Bag Policy.
NFC Ticketing - In addition to mobile ticketing, FC Cincinnati and SeatGeek utilize NFC Ticketing (Near Field Communication) at all stadium gates and entrances. Fans can add their ticket to Apple Wallet on their iPhone or Apple Watch and simply tap their device at the reader at the gate to enter the stadium. Learn more with our Mobile Ticketing Information.
In-Stadium Wi-Fi - Fans will be able to connect to the free in-stadium Wi-Fi courtesy of the club's official IT partner and service provider, Atomic Data.
FC CINCINNATI MERCHANDISE
Fans can visit the TQL Stadium Team Store when gates open at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. The FC Cincinnati Team Store at 1433 Vine Street in Over-the-Rhine will also operate on normal hours Thursday, 11 a.m. -7 p.m.
Fans can purchase all their favorite FC Cincinnati merchandise including the new Seven Hills Kit at either team store or at various other FCC Merchandise stands.
Fans can also purchase merchandise items online at FCCGo.com and can pick up in-store.
TQL STADIUM FOOD, BEVERAGES AND MORE
The following concession stands will be closed for Thursday night's match:
Truly - Section 103
Bibigo - Section 104
Margarita Bar - Section 105
Sway - Section 105 and 110
Moerlein - Section 107
Rhinegeist - Section 109
Blue Moon Bar- Section E4
Nati Nacho- Section 126
Dippin' Dots - Section 133
Build-A-Bucket - Section 133
TQL Bar - Section 134
For a full list of concessions on matchdays at TQL Stadium, visit FCCincinnati.com/Matchday/Concessions-Guide.
New in 2026 include the bibigo Korean Fried Chicken Wings, Buffalo Chicken Nachos, Pulled Pork Poppers and Buffalo Cauliflower Wrap among a dozen other dishes.
