Dignity Health Sports Park to Host Queremos Rock, a Rock en Español Event, on May 30

Published on March 11, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







CARSON - Dignity Health Sports Park announced today that the highly anticipated Queremos Rock concert will take over the Tennis Stadium on Saturday, May 30, 2026, bringing an unforgettable evening of Rock en Español to Southern California.

As part of this special event, Dignity Health Sports Park will welcome a lineup of legendary artists, including Enanitos Verdes, MIGUEL MATEOS, LA UNION & ATERCIOPELADOS. These iconic performers will deliver a powerful showcase of their most celebrated hits, spanning decades of groundbreaking music that has shaped the Latin rock landscape.

Fans can expect an electric atmosphere as each band brings its signature sound and passion to the stage, creating an immersive night of music that will resonate throughout the venue.

Tickets will go on sale beginning March 19, 2026, at 10 a.m. PT. Fans are encouraged to secure their seats early for what promises to be a memorable celebration of Latin rock. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit dignityhealthsportspark.com.







Major League Soccer Stories from March 11, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.