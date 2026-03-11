Dignity Health Sports Park to Host Queremos Rock, a Rock en Español Event, on May 30
Published on March 11, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
LA Galaxy News Release
CARSON - Dignity Health Sports Park announced today that the highly anticipated Queremos Rock concert will take over the Tennis Stadium on Saturday, May 30, 2026, bringing an unforgettable evening of Rock en Español to Southern California.
As part of this special event, Dignity Health Sports Park will welcome a lineup of legendary artists, including Enanitos Verdes, MIGUEL MATEOS, LA UNION & ATERCIOPELADOS. These iconic performers will deliver a powerful showcase of their most celebrated hits, spanning decades of groundbreaking music that has shaped the Latin rock landscape.
Fans can expect an electric atmosphere as each band brings its signature sound and passion to the stage, creating an immersive night of music that will resonate throughout the venue.
Tickets will go on sale beginning March 19, 2026, at 10 a.m. PT. Fans are encouraged to secure their seats early for what promises to be a memorable celebration of Latin rock. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit dignityhealthsportspark.com.
Major League Soccer Stories from March 11, 2026
- FC Cincinnati Host Tigres UANL in First Leg of Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 - FC Cincinnati
- FC Cincinnati Face Mexican Club Tigres UANL in First Leg of Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 - FC Cincinnati
- Orlando City SC and Head Coach Oscar Pareja Mutually Agree to Part Ways - Orlando City SC
- Dignity Health Sports Park to Host Queremos Rock, a Rock en Español Event, on May 30 - LA Galaxy
- LAFC Legend Carlos Vela Joins Club Ownership Group - Los Angeles FC
- Atlanta United Community Fund Names Latest Grant Recipients, Surpassing Halfway Mark of GA 100 Program - Atlanta United FC
- Matchday Guide Pres. by Altafiber: FC Cincinnati vs Club Tigres UANL - Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 - FC Cincinnati
- Houston Dynamo FC Hire Ezra Hendrickson as First Team Assistant Coach - Houston Dynamo FC
- LAFC Plays to 1-1 Draw with LD Alajuelense in First Leg of Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 - Los Angeles FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent LA Galaxy Stories
- Dignity Health Sports Park to Host Queremos Rock, a Rock en Español Event, on May 30
- LA Galaxy to Host Mt. Pleasant FA in First Leg of Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16
- LA Galaxy Extend 2025 MLS Best XI Defender Jakob Glesnes
- Ten-Man Galaxy Falls to Rapids for First Loss of the Season
- LA Galaxy Travel to Colorado to Face the Rapids on Saturday March 7