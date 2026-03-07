10-Man Orlando City SC Falls 5-0 to New York City FC

Published on March 7, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

BRONX, N.Y. - A 10-man Orlando City SC (0-2-0, 0 points) fell 5-0 to New York City FC (1-0-1, 4 points) on its visit to Yankee Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Lions played the majority of the match down a player after Maxime Crépeau received a direct red card in the 16th minute for handling the ball outside his box. New York City capitalized quickly on their numerical advantage, with Agustín Ojeda opening the scoring just six minutes later. Nicolás Fernández and Maxi Moralez put the home side 3-0 going into halftime, before Keaton Parks added a brace in the second half.

Orlando City will next return home to face CF Montréal at Inter&Co Stadium at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Goal Highlights:

22' Agustín Ojeda (Maxi Moralez, Kai Trewin) - NYC 1, ORL 0

42' Nicolás Fernández (Maxi Moralez, Aiden O'Neill) - NYC 2, ORL 0

45+7' Maxi Moralez (Penalty Kick) - NYC 3, ORL 0

49' Keaton Parks (Tayvon Gray) - NYC 4, ORL 0

54' Keaton Parks - NYC 5, ORL 0

Head Coach Oscar Pareja:

"That was such a bad performance from our end. I take full responsibility, sincerely. I thought, besides the incidents, the red card and all those things, I think our response should have been better, especially from the tactical side. I feel very responsible. The players after the red card, they respond with energy, and their willingness to do the right things all the time was until the end of the game. [The match] is really something that doesn't represent us, but we have to put our chest on this situation, and I'll be the first one to do it."

Match Notes:

Goalkeeper Javier Otero made his first appearance of the 2026 campaign, entering the match as a first-half substitute.

Midfielder Luís Otávio made his club debut in the match, earning the start for the Lions.

Head coach Oscar Pareja made two changes to his lineup from the Lions' last match against Inter Miami CF, with Luís Otávio and Tyrese Spicer entering the starting XI. Next Match: The Lions will return home to take on CF Montréal at Inter&Co Stadium on Saturday, March 14. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on Apple TV.

Teams 1 2 F

New York City FC 3 2 5

Orlando City SC 0 0 0

Scoring Summary:

NYC - Agustín Ojeda (Maxi Moralez, Kai Trewin) 22'

NYC - Nicolás Fernández (Maxi Moralez, Aiden O'Neill) 42'

NYC - Maxi Moralez (Penalty Kick) 45+7'

NYC - Keaton Parks (Tayvon Gray) 49'

NYC - Keaton Parks 54'

Misconduct Summary:

ORL - Tahir Reid-Brown (Yellow Card) 7'

ORL - Maxime Crépeau (Red Card) 16'

Lineups/Substitutions

Orlando City SC Ã¢Ë' GK Maxime Crépeau; D Griffin Dorsey, David Brekalo, Nolan Miller, Tahir Reid-Brown (Adrián Marín 46'); M Marco Pašalić (Tiago 78'), Braian Ojeda, Luís Otávio (Duncan McGuire 46'), Iván Angulo F Martín Ojeda (c) (Eduard Atuesta 62'), Tyrese Spicer (Javier Otero 19')

Substitutes Not Used: D Iago, Zakaria Taifi; M Dylan Judelson; F Harvey Sarajian

New York City FC - GK Matt Freese; D Tayvon Gray, Thiago Martins (c) (Strahinja Tanasijevic 71'), Kai Trewin, Kevin O'Toole; M Aiden O'Neill, Maxi Moralez (Talles Magno 62'), Keaton Parks (Raul Gustavo 71'); F Agustín Ojeda (Maximo Carrizo 71'), Nicolás Fernández (Seymour Reid 87'), Hannes Wolf

Substitutes Not Used: GK Tomas Romero; D Drew Baiera, Nico Cavallo; M Jonathan Shore

Details of the Game:

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

Weather: Clear

Date: March 7, 2026

Attendance: 25,055

Stats:

Possession:

NYC - 68.3%

ORL - 31.7%

Shots:

NYC - 13

ORL - 4

Shots on Goal:

NYC - 6

ORL - 1

Saves:

NYC - 1

ORL - 1

Fouls:

NYC - 18

ORL - 7

Offsides:

NYC - 5

ORL - 0

Corners:

NYC - 5

