Earthquakes Face Philadelphia Union in Road Match Today at 4:30 p.m. PT

CHESTER, Penn. - After two shutout wins and six points at home to start the 2026 Major League Soccer regular season, the first-place San Jose Earthquakes go on the road today when they face the Philadelphia Union. Kickoff from Subaru Park will take place at 4:30 p.m. PT and will be broadcast globally via Apple TV (English/Spanish), as well as via local radio on KSFO 810 AM (English) and 1370 AM La Kaliente (Spanish). The match will re-air on KTVU Plus on Wednesday, March 11, at X p.m.

San Jose (5 GF, 0 GA) is tied for first on points in the Western Conference alongside San Diego FC, LAFC and Vancouver Whitecaps FC. The Union, reigning Supporters' Shield holders after amassing the best regular-season record last season, are currently 0-2-0 with 0 points and are 10th in the East (1 GF, 3 GA).

In terms of the all-time regular-season series, San Jose is 5-5-4 (16 GF, 18 GA) with a 2-3-2 (8 GF, 11 GA) record on the road.

San Jose is aiming to start the MLS season in with three victories for the first time in club history.

Niko Tsakiris, the Quakes' Homegrown 20-year-old midfielder from Saratoga, leads MLS with 10 key passes.

Goalkeeper Daniel leads the league with two clean sheets.

Collectively, the Quakes lead MLS in expected goals (6.72), goals against (0), accurate long balls (13), shots on goal faced (2), clean sheets (2) and corner kicks taken (22). They are also second in total goals (5) and assists (7).

Jamar Ricketts will have more than 20 family and friends in attendance from his hometown of Montclair, New Jersey, a half-hour drive away from the Philadelphia area. The winger starred at St. Benedict's Prep.

Jack Jasinski was an All-American and All-Ivy League defender at Princeton University, about 45 minutes away from Philadelphia.

Goalkeeper Francesco Montali and forward Jack Skahan are also returning to face their former club. Montali was the Union's third-round pick in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft, while Skahan played in their youth academy.







