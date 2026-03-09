Earthquakes Forward Timo Werner Selected to MLS Team of the Matchday

Published on March 9, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Jose Earthquakes News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose Earthquakes forward Timo Werner has been named to Major League Soccer's Team of the Matchday for Matchday 3. Werner assisted the game-winning goal netted by forward Ousseni Bouda in the Quakes' 1-0 victory over the Philadelphia Union. After a scoreless first half, San Jose struck first in the 59th minute. Niko Tsakiris pushed the ball ahead to Timo Werner on the left wing, who turned and fed a streaking Ousseni Bouda with a low diagonal pass that beat the last man on the Philadelphia back line. The Quakes forward buried the pinpoint delivery for his second goal of the season and a 1-0 lead that would stand through the final whistle as San Jose moved to 3-0-0 in MLS play for the first time in club history.

Click here to download media assets from Saturday's match

This is the first MLS Team of the Matchday recognition for the native of Stuttgart, Germany, in his first season with San Jose. Last Saturday marked just his second appearance since being acquired from German Bundesliga side Red Bull Leipzig and signing a Designated Player contract in January.

The Black and Blue are back at home on Sunday, March 15, to face Seattle Sounders FC. Kickoff from PayPal Park will take place at 4 p.m. PT and will be broadcast globally via Apple TV (English/Spanish), as well as local radio on KSFO 810 AM (English) and La Kaliente 1370 AM (Spanish). 

MLS TEAM OF THE MATCHDAY (MATCHDAY 3)

 F: Sam Surridge (NSH), Brian White (VAN), Rafael Navarro (COL)

M: Pep Biel (CLT), Keaton Parks (NYC), Maxi Moralez (NYC), Wikelman Carmona (MTL)

D: Kalani Kossa-Rienzi (SEA), Tristan Blackmon (VAN), Zavier Gozo (RSL)

GK: Chris Brady (CHI)

Coach: Jesper Sørensen (VAN)

Bench: Thomas Gillier (MTL), Richie Laryea (TOR), Patrick Yazbek (NSH), Sebastian Berhalter (VAN), Alexey Miranchuk (ATL), David Martínez (LAFC), Anders Dreyer (SD), Timo Werner (SJ), Darren Yapi (COL)







Major League Soccer Stories from March 9, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.