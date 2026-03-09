Charlotte FC Midfielder Pep Biel Named to MLS Team of the Matchday

Published on March 9, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Charlotte FC midfielder Pep Biel has been named to MLS Team of the Matchday for week 3. Biel garnered the honor following his second career brace on Saturday in Charlotte's 3-1 victory over Austin FC. He is the second player to earn the nod in 2026 as Kristijan Kahlina was named in week 1.

The Crown snapped a two-match winless streak in league competition with the 3-1 win over Austin.

On Saturday, Biel ended the 1-1 deadlock in the 68th minute with a tap-in following a Liel Abada slip pass inside the six-yard box. The 29-year-old Spanish midfielder followed up with an insurance goal in stoppage time (90'+3') when teammate Luca de la Torre dribbled into the box and found Biel towards the top of the penalty area, who then finished with a curler to the far post.

Biel wasted no time picking up where he left off last year, tallying three of Charlotte's first four goals of 2026. He tallied his eighth career game-winning goal, which is one shy of Karol Swiderski's club lead. Biel tallied his second career brace, which raised his career total to 15 goals in 38 matches played. His 15 goals are just one shy of Kerwin Vargas, who sits third all-time in club history for goals in MLS Regular Season competition.

Biel sits tied for third in the league with three goals, just one shy league-leaders Sam Surridge and Klauss.

Biel spoke to media following the match: link

Charlotte FC moved into sixth in the Eastern Conference table with four points and continues its five-match homestand on Saturday against Inter Miami CF.

See below for the full Team of the Matchday:

F: Sam Surridge (NSH), Brian White (VAN), Rafael Navarro (COL)

M: Pep Biel (CLT), Keaton Parks (NYC), Maxi Moralez (NYC), Wikelman Carmona (MTL)

D: Kalani Kossa-Rienzi (SEA), Tristan Blackmon (VAN), Zavier Gozo (RSL)

GK: Chris Brady (CHI)

Coach: Jesper Sørensen (VAN)

Bench: Thomas Gillier (MTL), Richie Laryea (TOR), Patrick Yazbek (NSH), Sebastian Berhalter (VAN), Alexey Miranchuk (ATL), David Martínez (LAFC), Anders Dreyer (SD), Timo Werner (SJ), Darren Yapi (COL)







