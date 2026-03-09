Derrick Jones and Yaw Yeboah Issued Lifetime Suspensions from MLS for Betting on MLS Matches

NEW YORK - Major League Soccer has issued lifetime suspensions to Derrick Jones and Yaw Yeboah, neither of whom is currently under contract with an MLS club, for violating the MLS Gambling Policy.

After receiving suspicious betting alerts through integrity partners, MLS retained the law firm Patterson Belknap Webb & Tyler LLP to conduct an investigation, and the players were placed on administrative leave pending the completion of the review.

After reviewing the results of the investigation, MLS concluded that the players engaged in extensive gambling on soccer, including on their own teams, during the 2024 and 2025 seasons. In one instance, both players bet on Jones to draw a yellow card during an October 19, 2024 match, which he received.

MLS also determined that the players likely shared confidential information with other bettors about their intent to draw yellow cards.

No evidence was identified that suggested any of these betting activities affected the outcome of a match.

"Major League Soccer remains steadfast in its commitment to match integrity," said MLS Commissioner Don Garber. "The League will continue to enforce its policies, enhance education efforts, and advocate for the elimination of yellow card wagering in all states to protect the integrity of our competition for clubs, players, and fans."







