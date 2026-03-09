MLS NEXT Announces New Clubs and Conferences Ahead of 2026-27 Season
NEW YORK - MLS NEXT today announced the expansion of both tiers of competition, further strengthening the player development pathway across North America and creating an environment for athletes to reach their highest potential. This continued growth builds on the launch of the MLS NEXT Academy Division during the 2025-26 season, which broadened participation alongside the top tier of competition, the MLS NEXT Allstate Homegrown Division, and further deepened the overall player development ecosystem.
With this expansion, MLS NEXT will now be represented in 40 states, along with the District of Columbia, and will now include 318 clubs and over 53,000 players across both Divisions.
"We are excited to add these new clubs to the MLS NEXT community as we continue to grow the game and develop the next generation of talent in North America's player development platform," said Luis Robles, MLS NEXT Technical Director. "Their commitment to building high-performance environments for young athletes raises the standard across our platform and reinforces the strength of our membership. These organizations have demonstrated a clear dedication to nurturing top talent, as we continue elevating the standards of elite youth development."
Clubs will compete in regular season matches, regional tournaments, and MLS NEXT national events, while also benefiting from coaching education programs, talent identification initiatives, and high-performance development opportunities. These efforts build on MLS NEXT's track record of developing players who are making an impact in MLS, MLS NEXT Pro, collegiate programs, along with professional clubs and national teams around the world.
MLS NEXT ALLSTATE HOMEGROWN DIVISION
MLS NEXT has announced seven new clubs that will join the MLS NEXT Allstate Homegrown Division beginning in the 2026-27 season. Five of the seven clubs (Club Ohio Soccer, Coppermine SC, One FC, SGA, and Sporting City) are advancing from the MLS NEXT Academy Division following strong performances both on and off the field. The Island FC will also join as an MLS NEXT Pro Academy.
Expansion teams
Penn Rising XI (Allentown, PA) - U13, U14, U15, U16, U17, U19
The Island FC (Suffolk, NY) - U13, U14, U15, U16, U17, U19
Club Ohio Soccer (Dublin, OH) - U13, U14, U15, U16, U17, U19
Coppermine SC (Baltimore, MD) - U13, U14, U15, U16, U17, U19
One FC (Miami, FL) - U13, U14, U15, U16, U17, U19
SGA (Austin, TX) - U13, U14, U15, U16, U17, U19
Sporting City (Kansas City, KS) - U13, U14
MLS NEXT ACADEMY DIVISION
MLS NEXT has also announced 47 new clubs that will join the MLS NEXT Academy Division beginning in the 2026-27 season.
Expansion Clubs
210 FC
AB7 Future Academy
Albertson Soccer Club
ALBION SC Atlanta
Azzurri Storm Soccer Club
Brooklyn United Academy
California Athletic Soccer Club
Cedar Stars Academy Hudson Valley
Central Illinois United
Charlotte Eagles
Covered Bridge Soccer Club
Dallas Surf Soccer Club
DC Soccer Club
DME Academy
Eastern Iowa United
Eastshore Alliance Fútbol Club
Evolution Soccer Club
FC Florida
FC Greater Boston Bolts White
Fort Wayne United FC
Georgia Impact SC
Hoosier Futbol Club
Houston Select FC
Indy Premier Soccer Club
Jersey Football Club
Key Biscayne Soccer Club
Millennium Soccer Academy
New England Force
North Bay Glens FC
Northern Virginia United Academy
Omaha Evolution Soccer Club
Orlando City Soccer School Lake Nona
PDA SC Vistula
Penn Rising Xl
Reading Rage Surf Soccer Club
Roseville Soccer Club
Rozeboom Futbol Academy
Sporting Columbus
Springs Soccer Club
Strikers FC Orange County
Texas Lightning SC
The Island FC
The Player Progression Academy
Torpedoes SC
Union County FC
Vero FC
Virginia Velocity FC
CONFERENCE EXPANSION
Ahead of the 2026-27 MLS NEXT season, the MLS NEXT Academy Division will introduce four new conferences. The conference structure has been adjusted to optimize scheduling, increase regular season match opportunities, and improve travel efficiency while reducing costs for participating clubs.
Operated by National Academy League:
Carolinas
Garden State
Great Lakes North
Great Lakes South
Mid-Atlantic
New England
North
Northeast
South
Sunshine North
Sunshine South
Virginia
Operated by Cobalt Sports:
Desert
Pioneer
Operated by Elite Academy League:
Mountain
Pacific Northwest
Southern California
Operated by Cal North Soccer Association
Northern California Redwood
Northern California Coast
Operated by Sporting Development League
Heartland
