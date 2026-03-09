Chris Brady Selected to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 3

Published on March 9, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC goalkeeper Chris Brady was named to the MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 3 following his four-save road shutout in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Columbus Crew at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field in Columbus, Ohio.

The Homegrown goalkeeper is the first Fire player named to the league's Team of the Matchday in 2026 after recording his second straight shutout of the season. Making a season-high four saves, Brady kept the Fire in the match all night, denying the Crew a home opener victory for the first time since 2021. The effort followed his first clean sheet of 2026 in Chicago's home opener against CF Montréal on March 7.

Brady's mention on the Team of the Matchday is the seventh of his career and fifth on the Best XI. The Naperville native was last on the list's bench for Matchday 38 last season after a solid performance in a 2-2 draw against Toronto FC on Oct. 4, 2025 at Soldier Field. His last appearance in the Best XI came earlier that season on Matchday 2, when he recorded five saves in a 2-2 draw against D.C. United in Chicago's 2025 home opener.

Here is what the MLS Team of the Matchday looks like for Matchday 3:

F: Sam Surridge (NSH), Brian White (VAN), Rafael Navarro (COL)

M: Pep Biel (CLT), Keaton Parks (NYC), Maxi Moralez (NYC), Wiki Carmona (MTL)

D: Kalani Kossa-Rienzi (SEA), Tristan Blackmon (VAN), Zavier Gozo (RSL)

GK: Chris Brady (CHI)

Coach: Jesper Sørensen (VAN)

Bench: Thomas Gillier (MTL), Richie Laryea (TOR), Patrick Yazbek (NSH), Sebastian Berhalter (VAN), Alexey Miranchuk (ATL), David Martínez (LAFC), Anders Dreyer (SD), Timo Werner (SJ), Darren Yapi (COL)

Chicago will return to Soldier Field for a Saturday night clash against D.C. United on March 14. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. CT and the match will be broadcast globally on Apple TV and transmitted locally on wlsam.com and Que Buena Fire via the Uforia by TREBEL app.







Major League Soccer Stories from March 9, 2026

