CF Montréal Midfielder Wiki Carmona Voted MLS Player of the Matchday Presented by Michelob ULTRA for Matchday 3

NEW YORK - CF Montréal midfielder Wiki Carmona was voted the Major League Soccer Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob ULTRA for Matchday 3 of the 2026 MLS season.

Carmona scored two goals in CF Montréal's 3-0 road victory on Sunday over previously unbeaten Red Bull New York (Watch Highlights From His Performance Here). The brace was Carmona's first multi-goal game in his 105th regular-season appearance and just his third for CF Montréal since being acquired from Red Bull New York in the 2026 offseason. Carmona joins Dante Sealy (Sept. 27, 2025 at Charlotte FC) and Prince Owusu (June 14, 2025 at Houston Dynamo FC) as the only Montréal players with a brace on the road since the start of last season.

After Prince Owusu opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the eighth minute, Carmona doubled the visitors' advantage in the 44th minute from a set piece when his low shot made it through multiple bodies before nestling in the side net. The Venezuelan added Montréal's third goal of the afternoon in the 68th minute as he pounced on a Red Bull turnover and easily slotted home his left-footed finish from close range.

This is the first MLS Player of the Matchday honor in Carmona's career and he becomes the first CF Montréal player to win the award since Kamal Miller on Matchday 9 of 2022. Carmona also joins Josef Martínez (Matchday 7 of 2025) as the only Venezuelan players to earn the honor since the start of 2020.

Carmona and Montréal will look for consecutive road victories when they take on Orlando City SC at Inter&Co Stadium on Saturday, March 14 (7:30 p.m. ET, MLS on Apple TV).

The MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob ULTRA is selected each matchday of the regular season through both media and fan voting in a process conducted by MLS Communications. A panel of journalists from the North American Soccer Reporters (NASR) comprises 75 percent of the vote, while an Instagram fan vote represents the remaining 25 percent of voting. NASR consists of members of print, television, radio, and online media.

