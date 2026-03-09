Rafael Navarro, Darren Yapi Named to Team of the Matchday for Standout Performances against LA Galaxy

Published on March 9, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







Colorado Rapids strikers Rafael Navarro and Darren Yapi were both named to Major League Soccer's Team of the Matchday on Monday for their standout performances in Colorado's 4-1 victory over LA Galaxy on the weekend.

Yapi opened the scoring on Saturday night and it would be Navarro that closed it, bagging a brace within minutes to cap off the resounding win at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park.

Entering his fifth season as a Homegrown, Yapi's applied pressure in the final third to start the match finally paid off in the 23rd minute as he made an overlapping run and connection with Paxten Aaronson at midfield, driving straight into Galaxy's back line. After beating LA's Yoshida one-on-one, it was a simple drive to the far post that saw the young striker's first goal of the season and 11th of his career.

Yapi went on to set Alexis Manyoma up for a goal of his own in the second half. Following an equalizer from LA, Yapi drove into the final third, slotting a cross into Manyoma crashing into the box. Manyoma's strike to put the Rapids ahead was his first goal with the club.

From then on, it was Navarro's time to shine in front of the net, starting in the 85th minute.

The Brazilian was dangerous in the box, finding his first goal of the night on a rebounded shot from defender Keegan Rosenberry. Rosenberry's strike was parried away by LA's 'keeper, but Navarro was quickly there to clean up the play and make it 3-1 for Colorado.

He struck again just four minutes later to earn a brace, the fifth multi-goal game of his Rapids career. The brace makes him the third player in club history to reach this milestone, joining Paul Bravo (7) and Conor Casey (6).

After Wayne Frederick intercepted a pass coming from the LA back line, Navarro calmly collected the ball to take a left-footed shot for a far-post upper-90 rocket to put the nail in LA's coffin at altitude.

Navarro also donned the captain's armband for the first time on Saturday. Head Coach Matt Wells spoke on the striker's impact on and off the pitch to earn the appointment after the match:

"For me, it was perfect candidate for the leaders. He's a big reference for the team. The players will respect him. I actually thought he went to another level with the armband tonight, so that was also part of my decision, is which player can take that responsibility and then help that improve their performance. He definitely did that this evening, not his goals. I just said that to him in his dressing room afterwards. I know he can do that, even though the second one was a pretty special finish, but certainly his personality, his pressure, the way he back tackles, the way he kept the team compact from front to back. It's unbelievable to have him in the team and the way that he works for us. We just have to continue with that. I thought he was very impressive this evening."

This is the second consecutive week the Rapids' have been featured on the league's Team of the Matchday lineup. Newcomer Lucas Herrington took home the honor last week for his performance against Portland Timbers in Colorado's home-opening match, scoring his first goal with the club in the 2-0 victory.

Team of the Matchday - Matchday 3

F: Sam Surridge (NSH), Brian White (VAN), Rafael Navarro (COL)

M: Pep Biel (CLT), Keaton Parks (NYC), Maxi Moralez (NYC), Wikelman Carmona (MTL)

D: Kalani Kossa-Rienzi (SEA), Tristan Blackmon (VAN), Zavier Gozo (RSL)

GK: Chris Brady (CHI)

Coach: Jesper Sørensen (VAN)

Bench: Thomas Gillier (MTL), Richie Laryea (TOR), Patrick Yazbek (NSH), Sebastian Berhalter (VAN), Alexey Miranchuk (ATL), David Martínez (LAFC), Anders Dreyer (SD), Timo Werner (SJ), Darren Yapi (COL)







