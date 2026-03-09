Petar Musa Receives Croatia National Team Call-Up

FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas forward Petar Musa has been called up to Croatia's men's national team for the nation's friendlies against Colombia and Brazil. Croatia will face Colombia on Thursday, March 26, at 6:30 p.m. CT at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. Croatia will then face Brazil on Tuesday, March 31, at 7 p.m. CT at the same venue.

Musa scored a brace in Dallas' season opener on Feb. 21 vs. Toronto FC, becoming one of two players to score a brace in a season opener in club history. Musa also tied Blas Pérez for the fourth-most goals scored in a FC Dallas uniform with 36.

Musa cemented his place in the FC Dallas record books in 2025, scoring 19 goals across all competitions and tying Jason Kreis for the most goals by a Dallas player in a single season. He scored his first playoff goal in Dallas' final match of the season against the Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Nov. 1, 2025. Dallas acquired Musa during the 2024 offseason in the largest transfer in club history.

Before joining FC Dallas, Musa played two seasons with S.L. Benfica, scoring 17 goals in 66 appearances and winning the 2022-23 Liga Portugal and the Portuguese Super Cup. Musa previously spent time on loan with Boavista FC, where he scored 11 goals, and in Germany with Union Berlin. Earlier in his career, he played in the Czech Republic for Slavia Prague, Slovan Liberec and Viktoria Žižkov, winning two league titles, a Czech cup and earning the 2019-20 Golden Boot with Slavia. He began his youth career with NK Hrvatski Dragovoljac and NK Zagreb.

A native of Zagreb, Croatia, Musa has six caps for Croatia, making his national team debut in a 1-1 draw vs. Wales during the European Qualifiers on March 25, 2023. Musa was also called up for Croatia's November 2025 international window, where he scored his first senior international goal in a 3-1 win vs. the Faroe Islands on Nov. 14 and recorded an assist against Montenegro on Nov. 17. He also represented Croatia at the U-21 and U-18 levels, making a combined 14 appearances.







