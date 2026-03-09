Sporting KC Weekly

Published on March 9, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sporting Kansas City News Release







Sporting Kansas City will travel to Southern California to take on the LA Galaxy at 8:30 p.m. CT on Saturday at Dignity Health Sports Park.

The Walmart Saturday Showdown will be available to watch on Apple TV in both English (Steve Cangialosi, Danny Higinbotham and Andrew Wiebe) and Spanish (Bruno Vain and Andres Agulla) in addition to local radio coverage on Sports Radio 810 WHB (Blake Aerni and Jon Kempin) and La Grande 1340 AM (Josue Orantes and Diego Gutierrez).

Fans can take advantage of 20% off all orders and 25% all orders over $49 at MLSstore.com until 10:59 p.m. CT on Tuesday with the code MLSSAVE (terms and exclusions apply), including Sporting Kansas City's new 18th & Vine Kit as well as the 2026 jersey hook collection which features a scarf, t-shirt, hat, socks and more.

Sporting KC Youth Soccer will host a one-day camp from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday at Central Bank Sporting Complex (9101 N. Line Creek Pkwy.) in Kansas City, Mo., for boys and girls of all skill levels between the ages of 5-14 years old. Registration is available online and the $70 fee includes an official Sporting KC camp t-shirt.

Sporting Kansas City Season Ticket Members and members of Sporting KC supporters groups are eligible to receive complimentary tickets for Sporting away matches. Away ticket requests for Sporting's road trip to play the Chicago Fire on April 25 at Soldier Field will open this Friday.

The 2026 Sporting Next-Gen Invitational will be held from April 10-12 for boys and girls teams in U8/U9 (2018/2017) through U15 (2011) age divisions and the deadline for teams to register is this Friday. The tournament will be played at Central Bank Sporting Complex, Compass Minerals Sporting Fields and Compass Minerals National Performance Center with Sporting KC players making special appearances.

A new six-week session of Sporting Stripes, an early childhood soccer programs for 2-5 year olds, will start on Saturday at the Legacy Park Soccer Fields (1501 NE Legacy Dr.) in Lee's Summit, Mo. In addition, Maranatha Christian Academy (7055 Silverheel St.) in Shawnee, Kan., will host new sessions of Sporting Stripes (2-5 year olds) and Sporting Stars (5-8 year olds) beginning this Saturday. For more information, visit SportingKCYouth.com.

The Sporting KC Academy will continue the 2025-26 MLS NEXT campaign on the road this Saturday with a tripleheader against the Chicago Fire. The U-18's will kick off at 10 a.m. CT followed by the U-16's at 12:15 p.m. CT and the U-15's at 2:30 p.m. CT. Fans can follow @SKCAcademy on X for updates.

Led by new head coach Lee Tschantret, Sporting Kansas City II will continue the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season against Colorado Rapids 2 at 7 p.m. CT on Sunday at DICK's Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Colo. Fans can watch the match live on MLSNEXTPro.com and follow @SportingKCII on X for updates.







Major League Soccer Stories from March 9, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.