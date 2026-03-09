Toronto FC Celebrates Club's 20th Season with 2026 Schedule Programming

Ahead of this weekend's Home Opener, Toronto FC announced today a series of fan-focused initiatives and programming planned for the 2026 Major League Soccer (MLS) season, a milestone year marking the club's 20th season and Toronto's position as a host city for the FIFA World Cup 2026 TM. The Reds will open their home schedule on March 14, launching a season-long celebration of the club's two decades of embracing 'All For One' by creating unique experiences that give fans closer access and special moments with the team and players they love.

"Toronto FC's 20th season is a celebration of the club's history and its connection with our city and our fans. It's the time to honour our legends and the supporters who have been the heart and soul of this team from the very beginning," said Toronto FC General Manager Jason Hernandez. "As we reflect on two decades, we are more committed than ever to bring new fan experiences and matchday programming, ensuring that 2026 and the years to come bring new memories and more special moments to our supporters."

Toronto FC's 20th season will feature the following key programming and events:

- Home Opener - March 14: Fans are invited to rally together and kick off matchday with the 'March to the Match' beginning at Liberty Village and led by TFC alumni Dwayne De Rosario, Jim Brennan and Doneil Henry. Upon arriving at BMO Field, fans will experience the debut of the club's Winterdome activation in the King Club. In addition, all attendees of this milestone match will receive a commemorative seat cushion inspired by Danny Dichio's iconic 24th minute goal from 2007, marking the first goal in club history.

- TFC Fan Access: Launching later this week, fans can get excited about the launch of the new TFC App and the TFC Fan Access program, the latest version of the digital engagement platform designed to provide fans access to up to 200 tickets for every home match, exclusive content, rewards, and experiential opportunities throughout the year. Fans can sign up to TFC Insider for early Access or visit https://fanaccess.ca/tfc for more details.

- Winterdome Series: Running from March through April, Winterdome themed matches will showcase the winter identity that has shaped Toronto's football culture. Throughout the six-game series, BMO Field will feature après-ski-inspired fan activations at the stadium's King Club, including DJs, photo opportunities, games, and distinctly Canadian food and beverage offerings.

- True North Match - May 2: In anticipation of the FIFA World Cup 2026™, Toronto FC will host the True North match to recognize the Canadian Men's National Team who will soon take the very same pitch to represent the country in this global tournament.

- ' For Club and Country ' Merchandise Launch: During the True North match on May 2, the club will debut its new ' For Club and Country ' apparel capsule, designed for fans to showcase their pride for both TFC and Canada together.

- Global Send-Off Game: On May 9, Toronto FC will host Inter Miami in the final home match as their global send-off before the FIFA World Cup 2026 TM. With the stadium upgrades complete, the venue will host its largest attendance to-date as it prepares to welcome the world's top talent.

- FIFA Fan Festival ™ Activation: As an Official Toronto World Cup 2026™ Host City Supporter, Toronto FC will participate in the FIFA Fan Festival™ at Fort York National Historic Site and The Bentway with a custom Winterdome -inspired activation. Fans on site will have the opportunity to win prizes and unlock ticket offers all through the TFC Fan Access platform.

Following the FIFA World Cup 26, Toronto FC will return to their home pitch with in-stadium programming honouring the international tournament and celebrating the diverse football communities across the Greater Toronto Area.

Fans can learn more about Toronto FC's 20th season activations and purchase tickets by visiting TorontoFC.ca.







