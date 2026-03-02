Toronto FC Announces Plans to Celebrate the FIFA World Cup 2026 as a New Official Toronto World Cup Host City Supporter

Published on March 2, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Toronto FC News Release







Ahead of tomorrow's 100-day countdown until the FIFA World Cup 2026 TM, Toronto FC unveiled the team's plans to rally its fans and community as one of the biggest global tournaments makes its way to the home of the Reds. Over the coming months, TFC fans can expect a variety of unique opportunities to celebrate Canada's participation in the tournament including special themed matches, chances to win prizes, community activations and more. These plans follow last month's announcement naming TFC as an Official Toronto World Cup 2026™ Host City Supporter.

"The atmosphere around the city continues to be exciting as we get ready to countdown the next 100 days, and we couldn't be prouder to help contribute to this energy as an Official Toronto World Cup Host City Supporter," said Chris Shewfelt, Vice President, Business Operations, Toronto FC. "Every day, we get to witness firsthand the ability for soccer to unite people in our communities, so we look forward to celebrating this power of togetherness as the FIFA World Cup TM brings our city to life around the beautiful game at a level we have never experienced before."

During the final home matches before the FIFA World Cup 2026 TM, Toronto FC will celebrate with their fans in anticipation of the tournament as the city gets ready to host the world. On May 2, as Toronto FC takes on the San Jose Earthquakes, the team will celebrate the Canadian Men's National Team with its True North match, featuring a pre-game key-to-the-stadium celebration, exclusive Canada apparel, and special alumni appearances. TFC will then host its final home match before the FIFA World Cup TM break as the team takes on Inter Miami in what will be the first home match with the stadium's new grandstand seating open, anticipating the largest ever attendance to-date at BMO Field.

In addition to this celebratory match, TFC will be engaging soccer fans around the city in support of the FIFA World Cup TM with a pop-up at the City of Toronto's 100 Days to Go event tomorrow afternoon at REBEL as well as an activation and hosting space at the FIFA Fan Festival™ at Fort York National Historic Site and The Bentway during the tournament. Fans will have opportunities to win prize packs, access special FIFA Fan Festival™ experiences and more via the new TFC Fan Access platform launching on March 10 on the TFC App. Sign up to be a TFC Insider to be the first to know about the launch details or download the app today.

For up-to-date information on Toronto FC's ongoing activities as a Host City Supporter, follow TFC's social media channels and visit TorontoFC.ca/Tickets for tickets to the True North (May 2) and Inter Miami (May 9) matches.







Major League Soccer Stories from March 2, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.