Chicago Fire FC Weekly Update

Published on March 2, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Chicago Fire FC News Release









Chicago Fire FC midfielder Jonathan Bamba (left) and forward Hugo Cuypers

(Chicago Fire FC) Chicago Fire FC midfielder Jonathan Bamba (left) and forward Hugo Cuypers

CHICAGO FIRE FC FACES OFF AGAINST COLUMBUS CREW IN 80th REGULAR SEASON MATCHUP

Chicago Fire FC will travel to the Buckeye State to face the Columbus Crew in the 80th edition of the Fire's longest running rivalry.

The Fire will arrive in Columbus fresh off a 3-0 victory against CF Montréal in the 2026 home opener at Soldier Field. In his first appearance of the season, winger Jonathan Bamba scored the first goal of the match and the game-winner, following goalkeeper Chris Brady's shutout performance. Forward Hugo Cuypers tallied his second in as many matches, while midfielder Robin Lod wrapped up the day with his first goal with Chicago. It marked the first home opener victory in front of fans since 2017 and the 12th home opener at Soldier Field, in which the Men in Red have compiled a record of 6-2-4.

The Crew will open the home portion of their schedule Saturday night looking for their first victory of the season. Columbus opened the season with a loss in Portland on Feb. 21, then visited Sporting Kansas City on Saturday, Feb. 28. Designated Player Wessam Abou Ali opened the scoring for the visitors, before Dejan Joveljić tallied a brace to pull Kansas City ahead. But Diego Rossi - also a Designated Player - scored his second goal in as many matches to salvage a point for Columbus.

Kickoff at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT. The match will be streamed across the globe on Apple TV and transmitted locally on WLS-AM 890 (English) and Que Buena Fire on Uforia by Trebel App (Spanish).

Game Information

Chicago Fire FC (1-1-0, 3 points) at Columbus Crew (0-1-1, 1 point)

Saturday, March 7, 2026

ScottsMiracle-Gro Field - Columbus, Ohio

All-Time MLS Regular Season Record vs. CLB: (28-28-23)

Last Game vs. CLB: Sept. 27, 2025 (2-0 W) - Soldier Field - Chicago (Match Recap)

Last Game at CLB: Feb. 22, 2025 (2-4 L) - Lower.com Field - Columbus, Ohio (Match Recap)

MAtch Notes

Saturday's match will mark the 80th all-time encounter between both sides in MLS play, making the Crew the Fire's most common opponent. The sides are tied with a 28-28-23 record in head-to-head league matchups.

Chicago won the last matchup against Columbus 2-0 on Sept. 27, 2025 at Soldier Field. In that match, goalkeeper Chris Brady set a career-high in wins in a single season with his 11th win of 2025. He also posted the 17th clean sheet of his career, doing so in back-to-back fashion for the second time that year; he will look to post back-to-back shutouts in this edition.

With a start against Columbus, Chris Brady will be only five away from the century mark in regular season starts. Currently third among all Fire goalkeepers in both starts and appearances, he would become only the third player in Club history to feature in 100 matches, behind Ring of Fire member Zach Thornton (215) and Sean Johnson (176).

Chris Mueller could also appear in the 175th regular season match of his career with minutes against Columbus on Saturday. He has scored three times in 11 matches (9 starts) against the Crew all-time.

Defender Jack Elliott leads all current Fire players with 1,710 minutes played against Columbus, while Chris Mueller leads the Club with three goals against the Ohio side.

