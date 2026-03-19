Chicago Fire FC Defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi Named to South Africa National Team Roster for March International Window
Published on March 19, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Chicago Fire FC News Release
CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi was named to the South Africa National Team roster for the upcoming FIFA international window.
The Bafana Bafana, led by head coach Hugo Broos, will play two friendly matches during the March window, hosting Panama twice in South Africa. The two teams will face off at 12:00 p.m. CT on Friday, March 27, at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, before meeting again at 1:30 p.m. CT on Tuesday, March 31, at the DHL Stadium in Cape Town.
Mbokazi most recently was part of Broos' squad that advanced to the Round of 16 at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations. The young defender played the full 90 in all four of South Africa's matches, taking the field against Angola, Egypt, Zimbabwe and Cameroon.
Mbokazi made his senior national team debut in May 2025 in a 2-0 win against Mozambique and was also called up for FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and Nigeria during the September 2025 FIFA International window. The defender joined the Chicago Fire in December 2025 and has started all four of the Club's matches so far in 2026.
Chicago heads to the City of Brotherly Love to face off against the Philadelphia Union in a playoff rematch on Saturday, March 21. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. CT and the match will be broadcast globally on Apple TV and transmitted locally on wlsam.com, Uforia by TREBEL app and 106.7 FM HD2.
South Africa National Team Roster by Position:
GOALKEEPERS (3): Ronwen Williams (Mamelodi Sundowns FC), Ricardo Goss (Siwelele FC), Renaldo Leaner (Sekhukhune FC)
DEFENDERS (8): Khuliso Mudau (Mamelodi Sundowns FC), Thabang Matuludi (Polokwane City FC), Nkosinathi Sibisi (Orlando Pirates FC), Aubrey Modiba (Mamelodi Sundowns FC), Khulumani Ndamane (Mamelodi Sundowns FC), Ime Okon (Hannover 96/GER), Mbekezeli Mbokazi (Chicago Fire FC/USA)
MIDFIELDERS (4): Teboho Mokoena (Mamelodi Sundowns FC), Jayden Adams (Mamelodi Sundowns FC), Thalente Mbatha (Orlando Pirates FC), Sphephelo Sithole (CD Tondela/POR)
FORWARDS (8): Oswin Appollis (Orlando Pirates FC), Tshepand Moremi (Orlando Pirates FC), Evidence Makgopa (Orlando Pirates FC), Lyle Foster (Burnley FC/ENG), Lyle Foster (Burnley FC/ENG), Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Minnesota United/USA), Relebohile Mofokeng (Orlando Pirates FC), Thema Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns FC), Thapelo Maseko (AEL Limassol/CYP)
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