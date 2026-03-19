Sounders FC Advances to 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup Quarterfinals with 2-1 Win over Vancouver in Spokane

Published on March 19, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Seattle Sounders FC News Release









Seattle Sounders FC midfielder Paul Rothrock reacts after his goal against Vancouver Whitecaps FC

(Seattle Sounders FC) Seattle Sounders FC midfielder Paul Rothrock reacts after his goal against Vancouver Whitecaps FC(Seattle Sounders FC)

SPOKANE, WASH. - Sounders FC defeated Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2-1 on Wednesday evening in the second leg of the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 at ONE Spokane Stadium. Following a 3-0 win at BC Place in the first leg, Seattle secured advancement to the Quarterfinals with a 5-2 aggregate score, and will face the winner of FC Cincinnati and Tigres UANL. Danny Musovski and Paul Rothrock scored for the Rave Green, with Peter Kingston recording a pair of assists in front of 5,126 fans for the club's first-ever match in Eastern Washington. Brian Schmetzer's side returns to MLS regular-season action this Sunday with a road fixture against Minnesota United at Allianz Field (11:30 a.m. PT / Apple TV, FOX, 950 KJR AM, El Rey 1360 AM).

MATCH NOTES

Sounders FC advances to the Quarterfinals with tonight's result, playing the winner of the FC Cincinnati-Tigres UANL matchup. Cincinnati leads the series 3-0 on aggregate, with the second leg being played tomorrow night at Estadio Universitario.

Danny Musovski's goal in the 79th minute was his first of the season. The forward led the team with a career-high 18 goals in all competitions last season.

Paul Rothrock's goal in the 83rd minute was his team-leading fourth of the season, as well as his third consecutive match with a strike.

Peter Kingston recorded assists on both of Seattle's goals, the first two helpers of his career for the First Team. The Tacoma Defiance midfielder has appeared in three matches this season via Short-Term Agreement, including starting in Seattle's 1-0 win over San Jose on Sunday.

Tonight's attendance of 5,126 is the highest-attended Concacaf Champions Cup match ever in the state of Washington played outside of Seattle.

Brian Schmetzer heavily rotated the lineup from Sunday's MLS match against San Jose, with Stefan Frei, Kalani Kossa-Rienzi, Alex Roldan, Cristian Roldan, Snyder Brunell, Albert Rusnák, Paul Arriola and Danny Musovski replacing Stefan Frei, Cody Baker, Antino Lopez, Peter Kingston, Nikola Petković, Paul Rothrock, Georgi Minoungou and Danny Musovski, respectively.

Tonight's match was played at ONE Spokane Stadium due to Lumen Field undergoing preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Rave Green now return to league play with a trip to Minnesota United FC on Sunday, March 22 at Allianz Field (11:30 a.m. PT / Apple TV, FOX, 950 KJR AM, El Rey 1360 AM).

MATCH SUMMARY

Seattle Sounders FC 2 - Vancouver Whitecaps FC 1

Wednesday, March 18, 2026

Venue: ONE Spokane Stadium (Spokane, WA)

Referee: Oshane Nation

Assistants: Caleb Wales, Ojay Duhaney

Fourth Official: Steffon Dewar

Attendance: 5,126

Weather: 52 degrees and cloudy

SCORING SUMMARY

VAN - Jeevan Badwal (Brian White) 24'

SEA - Danny Musovski (Peter Kingston) 79'

SEA - Paul Rothrock (Peter Kingston) 83'

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

VAN - Mathías Laborda (caution) 4'

VAN - Aidan Jackson (caution) 15'

SEA - Snyder Brunell (caution) 45+2'

VAN - Ryan Raposo (caution) 77'

VAN - Sebastian Berhalter (caution) 81'

SEA - Stefan Frei (caution) 89'

LINEUPS & STATS

Seattle Sounders FC - Stefan Frei - Captain; Kalani Kossa-Rienzi, Alex Roldan, Jackson Ragen, Nouhou Tolo; Snyder Brunell, Cristian Roldan; Jesús Ferreira (Peter Kingston 66'), Albert Rusnák (Nikola Petković 81'), Paul Arriola (Paul Rothrock 65'); Osaze De Rosario (Danny Musovski 65')

Substitutes not used: Andrew Thomas, Max Anchor, Cody Baker, Antino Lopez, Sebastian Gomez, Georgi Minoungou

Total shots: 11

Shots on goal: 4

Fouls: 7

Offside: 0

Corner-kicks: 2

Saves: 4

Vancouver Whitecaps FC - Yohei Takaoka; Mathías Laborda, Ranko Veselinović, Andrés Cubas (Emmanuel Sabbi 38'), Tate Johnson; Ryan Raposo, Sebastian Berhalter (Jean-Claude Ngando 85'); Brian White (Rayan Elloumi 84'), Jeevan Badwal (Óscar Larráz 75'), Édier Ocampo; Ali Ahmed (Kevin Cabrera HT)

Substitutes not used: Alejandro Zendejas, Isaac Boehmer, Mladen Gherasimencov, Sebastian Schonlau, Belal Caicedo

Total shots: 13

Shots on goal: 5

Fouls: 15

Offside: 0

Corner-kicks: 5

Saves: 2

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