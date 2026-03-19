Red Bull New York Defender Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty Selected to Canada National Team Roster for March Camp
Published on March 19, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Red Bull New York News Release
HARRISON, N.J. - Red Bull New York defender Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty has been selected to the Canada National Team roster for their upcoming camp, the federation announced today.
Marshall-Rutty, 21, joined New York this past offseason after being acquired via trade with CF Montreal. The defender has made five appearances and starts for New York this season and has logged 322 minutes played. He is in his seventh season in MLS, where he has made 116 career MLS appearances and has recorded one goal and nine assists.
The Brampton, Ontario native has featured for the Canadian Youth National Teams, including five appearances for the U-15's. He has also made one career appearance for the senior national team. Marshall-Rutty made his Canada National Team debut on January 18, where he came on as a substitute to play 20 minutes in a 1-0 win over Guatemala.
Marshall-Rutty and Canada will partake in two friendlies during their March camp, as they prepare for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will kickoff for Canada on June 12. First, they will face off against Iceland on Saturday, March 28 and then they will play Tunisia on Tuesday, March 31. Both matches will take place at BMO Field in Toronto, Ontario.
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