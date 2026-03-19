St. Louis CITY SC Homegrown Forward Mykhi Joyner Called up to U.S. U-20 MNT International Training Camp in Argentina
Published on March 19, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
St. Louis City SC News Release
St. Louis CITY SC homegrown forward Mykhi Joyner has been called up to the U.S. U-20 Men's National Team for their upcoming international training camp in Buenos Aires, Argentina from March 23-April 1, led by Head Coach Rob Valentino. Joyner will be representing the U-20's for the second time in his youth national team career and has now earned six youth national team call ups for the United States at various age groups.
The U.S. U-20s will face Argentina's U-20 national team on March 28 and Independiente's reserve team on March 31.
In his young MLS career, Joyner has made 14 appearances for CITY SC, scoring his first career MLS goal against Houston Dynamo FC last season. He most recently scored a brace for St Louis CITY2 on March 8 against Minnesota United FC 2, marking his 33rd and 34th career MLS NEXT Pro goals.
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