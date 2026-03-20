Six San Diego FC Players Called up for International Duty
Published on March 19, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Diego FC News Release
SAN DIEGO, Six San Diego FC (SDFC) players have been called up to represent their national teams during the March FIFA international break. The group includes Designated Player Anders Dreyer (Denmark), forward Anisse Saidi (Tunisia), midfielders Aníbal Godoy (Panama), Onni Valakari (Finland) and David Vazquez (United States U-20), and defender Luca Bombino (United States U-20).
Anders Dreyer - Denmark
Winger Anders Dreyer will represent Denmark in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying match, facing North Macedonia in the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers Group D semifinal on March 26 at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen. The winner will advance to the final on March 31 to face the winner between Czechia and the Republic of Ireland for an opportunity to secure a spot in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Anisse Saidi - Tunisia
Forward Anisse Saidi will represent Tunisia in international friendlies against Haiti on March 28 and Canada on March 31 as part of the team's preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Onni Valakari - Finland
Midfielder Onni Valakari will represent Finland in friendly matches against New Zealand (March 26) and Cape Verde (March 29). He has earned 13 senior caps to date, including five appearances in World Cup qualifiers.
Aníbal Godoy - Panama
Midfielder Aníbal Godoy, Panama's all-time leader in appearances with 155 caps, will travel to face South Africa in two friendly matches as part of Panama's 2026 FIFA World Cup preparations. The matches will be played in Durban on March 27 at Moses Mabhida Stadium and in Cape Town on March 31 at DHL Cape Town Stadium.
David Vazquez & Luca Bombino - United States U-20
Midfielder David Vazquez and defender Luca Bombino will join the U.S. U-20 Men's National Team for a March training camp in Argentina. The team will face Argentina on March 27 (7 a.m. PT / 11 a.m. local) at the Predio Deportivo Lionel Andrés Messi in Buenos Aires before taking on Club Atlético Independiente's reserve team on March 31 (6:30 a.m. PT / 10:30 a.m. local) at the Villa Domínico Independiente Training Complex.
SDFC (3-0-1, 10 points) returns to MLS action as they host Real Salt Lake on Sunday, March 22 for SDFC's Kids Night, presented by the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance, as the Club celebrates the next generation of fans where kids run the show at Snapdragon Stadium. The first 10,000 kids (14 and under) will receive a free SDFC-branded lunchbox. Kickoff is set for 4:00 p.m. PT, with live coverage available on Apple TV, as well as an English radio broadcast on San Diego Sports 760 AM.
Major League Soccer Stories from March 19, 2026
- LA Galaxy Advance to Concacaf Champions Cup Quarterfinals with 3-0 Win over Mount Pleasant FA - LA Galaxy
- Six San Diego FC Players Called up for International Duty - San Diego FC
- Earthquakes Forward Ousseni Bouda Earns Burkina Faso National Team Call-Up - San Jose Earthquakes
- Colorado Rapids Defender Lucas Herrington Called up to Australia Men's National Team - Colorado Rapids
- Chicago Fire FC Defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi Named to South Africa National Team Roster for March International Window - Chicago Fire FC
- MLS Disciplinary Committee Decisions Announced - MLS
- St. Louis CITY SC Homegrown Forward Mykhi Joyner Called up to U.S. U-20 MNT International Training Camp in Argentina - St. Louis City SC
- Revolution Homegrown M Eric Klein Called up to United States Under-20 National Team - New England Revolution
- B.C. Kids Will Benefit from New Soccer Mini Pitches - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Keys to the Match: Sunday Service - New York City FC
- LA Galaxy and Fox 11 Plus Launch New Bi-Weekly Show and Renew Partnership to Air Match Replays Thursdays from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. PT - LA Galaxy
- Revolution Forward Dor Turgeman Called up to Israel Men's National Team - New England Revolution
- 2027 MLS Sprint Season to Launch Major League Soccer's Transition into New Era - MLS
- FC Cincinnati Add Andrei Chirila to Roster Via Short-Term Agreement - FC Cincinnati
- Timbers Sign Academy Player eric Izoita to Hybrid Contract - Portland Timbers
- St. Louis CITY SC Hosts New England Revolution on Saturday Night at Energizer Park - St. Louis City SC
- Minnesota United and MNUFC2 Announce International Friendly Versus the Liberia National Team - Minnesota United FC
- Red Bull New York Defender Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty Selected to Canada National Team Roster for March Camp - Red Bull New York
- Chicago Fire FC Defender Joel Waterman Called up to Canada Men's National Team for March International Window - Chicago Fire FC
- Kamal Miller Called up to Canadian Men's National Team For March International window - Portland Timbers
- Sounders FC Advances to 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup Quarterfinals with 2-1 Win over Vancouver in Spokane - Seattle Sounders FC
- San Diego FC Finishes Participation in the Concacaf Champions Cup After 4-0 Loss against Deportivo Toluca F.C. in Leg Two of the Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 - San Diego FC
- Seattle Bounces Whitecaps FC from Concacaf Champions Cup Play - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Union Draw, Drop Series with Club América - Philadelphia Union
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