Six San Diego FC Players Called up for International Duty

Published on March 19, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







SAN DIEGO, Six San Diego FC (SDFC) players have been called up to represent their national teams during the March FIFA international break. The group includes Designated Player Anders Dreyer (Denmark), forward Anisse Saidi (Tunisia), midfielders Aníbal Godoy (Panama), Onni Valakari (Finland) and David Vazquez (United States U-20), and defender Luca Bombino (United States U-20).

Anders Dreyer - Denmark

Winger Anders Dreyer will represent Denmark in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying match, facing North Macedonia in the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers Group D semifinal on March 26 at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen. The winner will advance to the final on March 31 to face the winner between Czechia and the Republic of Ireland for an opportunity to secure a spot in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Anisse Saidi - Tunisia

Forward Anisse Saidi will represent Tunisia in international friendlies against Haiti on March 28 and Canada on March 31 as part of the team's preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Onni Valakari - Finland

Midfielder Onni Valakari will represent Finland in friendly matches against New Zealand (March 26) and Cape Verde (March 29). He has earned 13 senior caps to date, including five appearances in World Cup qualifiers.

Aníbal Godoy - Panama

Midfielder Aníbal Godoy, Panama's all-time leader in appearances with 155 caps, will travel to face South Africa in two friendly matches as part of Panama's 2026 FIFA World Cup preparations. The matches will be played in Durban on March 27 at Moses Mabhida Stadium and in Cape Town on March 31 at DHL Cape Town Stadium.

David Vazquez & Luca Bombino - United States U-20

Midfielder David Vazquez and defender Luca Bombino will join the U.S. U-20 Men's National Team for a March training camp in Argentina. The team will face Argentina on March 27 (7 a.m. PT / 11 a.m. local) at the Predio Deportivo Lionel Andrés Messi in Buenos Aires before taking on Club Atlético Independiente's reserve team on March 31 (6:30 a.m. PT / 10:30 a.m. local) at the Villa Domínico Independiente Training Complex.

SDFC (3-0-1, 10 points) returns to MLS action as they host Real Salt Lake on Sunday, March 22 for SDFC's Kids Night, presented by the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance, as the Club celebrates the next generation of fans where kids run the show at Snapdragon Stadium. The first 10,000 kids (14 and under) will receive a free SDFC-branded lunchbox. Kickoff is set for 4:00 p.m. PT, with live coverage available on Apple TV, as well as an English radio broadcast on San Diego Sports 760 AM.







Major League Soccer Stories from March 19, 2026

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