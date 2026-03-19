B.C. Kids Will Benefit from New Soccer Mini Pitches

Published on March 19, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Vancouver Whitecaps FC News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - Kids throughout B.C. will benefit from new soccer mini pitches through a partnership between the Province, viaSport, and Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

Summary

In celebration of the FIFA World Cup 2026, the Province and viaSport are partnering with Vancouver Whitecaps FC to bring soccer mini pitches to communities throughout B.C., increasing access to sport

The Province, viaSport, and Vancouver Whitecaps FC have provided $13 million in funding to build up to 20 soccer mini pitches in communities throughout British Columbia

Each soccer mini pitch will be supported by programming and mentorship from Vancouver Whitecaps FC and other provincial sport organizations

"Bringing the World Cup to B.C. will benefit the province in many ways, driving tourism and employment," said Premier David Eby. "But the most important benefit of hosting is being able to share the love of sport in communities big and small. Mini pitches provide safe places for people to come together, to play and to learn new skills, and will contribute to happier and healthier communities throughout B.C."

The Province and viaSport are providing $10 million to help bring this project to life, with Vancouver Whitecaps FC contributing an additional $3 million to support its success.

"As a mother and an educator, I have witnessed first-hand the power of sport to transform the lives of children and youth, and all young people throughout the province deserve equal access to experience its impact," said Anne Kang, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport. "This partnership with the Vancouver Whitecaps will help bring the many benefits of physical activity and community connection to kids and families in British Columbia for years to come."

Soccer Mini Pitch Initiative

As many as 20 communities will be chosen to receive a state-of-the-art soccer mini pitch, which is a modular multi-sport surface ideal for rural and urban settings, schools and community spaces. The soccer mini pitches can help turn under-used areas into low-barrier sport infrastructure and are designed to support year-round play, foster inclusive recreation and serve as hubs for youth engagement. Mini pitches can double as community gathering spaces and encourage the benefits of active living.

Each 18-metre-by-36-metre (60 by 120-feet) pitch will be supported by programming and mentorship from Vancouver Whitecaps FC and other provincial sport organizations, such as BC Soccer and the Indigenous Sport, Physical Activity and Recreation Council (I-SPARC). This will ensure communities get new facilities, and have the support and programming they need to activate them with quality sport experiences for many years to come.

"With the World Cup coming to our province, we must create a lasting legacy that benefits children throughout B.C.," said Axel Schuster, CEO, Vancouver Whitecaps FC. "As a community club, we are committed to investing in the growth of sport across Canada. Whether through more than $1 million contributed to KidSport BC since 2022 or the over 50,000 children who participate in our free grassroots programs annually, our goal is to give young players the opportunity to experience the game from first kick to the professional level."

The new soccer mini pitch initiative will increase sport access, empower youth and community members across the province to connect, play and thrive, and leave a legacy that will bring benefits to people throughout the province.

Application process

The application process for communities to apply to receive a soccer mini pitch will open in spring 2026 and will be managed by Vancouver Whitecaps FC. The soccer mini pitch initiative delivers on the Province s commitment to harness the social and economic benefits of the FIFA World Cup 2026 and ensures people in all regions of B.C. share in the benefits of hosting.

Quotes:

Rick Brant, CEO, I-SPARC

"Sport is good medicine, and through our collaborative efforts we will inspire and engage more Indigenous children and youth in the beautiful game of soccer, while building community infrastructure that fosters wellness, pride and opportunities for future generations. Accessible spaces like these mini pitches will help to grow participation, while also supporting community development in British Columbia. More and improved facilities are urgently needed for kids and other people to play, connect and thrive through sport."

Gabriel Assis, CEO, BC Soccer Association

"To fully realize the legacy potential of the FIFA World Cup 2026, BC Soccer is committed to working with partners to strengthen the foundational infrastructure that supports community level participation. Strategic investment in soccer facilities will allow us to expand safe, accessible, and equitable sport spaces throughout British Columbia. With government support, we can address longstanding facility gaps, advance regional equity, and ensure that the benefits of this global event translate into lasting opportunities for participants in B.C."

Quick Facts:

The mini-pitch initiative will be delivered across all regions of the province, with Indigenous communities represented in the selection of sites.

Mini pitches can be used for multiple sports, including ball hockey and lacrosse.

Installation of soccer mini pitches is expected to begin in September 2026 and be complete by December 2027.

Learn More:

Learn more about the soccer mini pitch initiative: https://www.whitecapsfc.com/mini-pitches

Learn about other ways the Province is supporting people and families: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/home/benefits







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