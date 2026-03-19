Union Draw, Drop Series with Club América
Published on March 19, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Philadelphia Union News Release
CHESTER, Pa. - The Philadelphia Union played Liga MX side Club América in the second leg of the Round of 16 Concacaf Champions Cup on Wednesday night, where they drew 1-1. Club América took the lead in the sixth minute when Rodrigo Dourado scored the opening goal of the match, before Jesus Bueno scored the equalizer after Philadelphia was awarded a penalty kick in the 49'. The draw concludes Philadelphia's run in 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup, as America wins the series 2-1 on aggregate.
The Union will return to MLS regular season play when they return home to Subaru Park to face off against Chicago Fire FC on Saturday, March 21st (4:30 p.m. ET / Apple TV).
Philadelphia Union (1) - Club América (1)
Eastadio de la Ciudad de los Deportes (Mexico City, Mexico)
Wednesday, March 18, 2026
TODAY'S MATCH INFO
Referee: Héctor Saíd Martínez Sorto
Assistant Referees: Walter Lopez, Christian Ramirez
Fourth Official: Nelson Salgado
GOALS/ASSISTS
AME - Rodrigo Dourado (R. Veiga) 6'
PHI - Jesus Bueno 49'
DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY
AME - Sebastián Cáceres (caution) 29'
PHI - Philippe Ndinga (caution) 83'
Lineups
Philadelphia Union: Andrew Rick, Nathan Harriel, Olwethu Makhanya, Geiner Martínez (Frankie Westfield 45'), Japhet Sery Larsen (Philippe Ndinga 81'), Jovan Lukic, Jesus Bueno, Milan Iloski, Cavan Sullivan (Danley Jean Jacques 63'), Indiana Vassilev (Malik Jakupovic 72'), Stas Korzeniowski (Bruno Damiani 45').
Substitutes not used: Andre Blake, George Marks, Finn Sundstrom, Giovanny Sequera, Alejandro Bedoya, Ben Bender, Jeremy Rafanello, Malik Jakupovic.
Club América: Rodolfo Cota, Cristian Borja, Sebastian Cáceres (Ramón Juarez, 45'), Israel Reyes, Aaron Mejía, Brian Rodríguez (Lima, 71'), Érick Sánchez, Rodrigo Dourado, Álex Zendejas, Raphael Veiga (Thiago Espinosa, 72'), Patricio Salas (Raúl Zúñiga, 71').
Substitutes not used: Néstor Araujo, Alan Cervantes, Alexis Gutierrez, César Lugo, Fernando Tapia, Miguel Vazquez, Jonathan dos Santos, Kevin Álvarez.
TEAM NOTES
Jesus Bueno scored the Union's loan goal of the Round of 16 series, converting on a penalty kick.
Andrew Rick and Olwethu Makhanya are the only members of the Union to start all four of the club's 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup contests.
Indiana Vassilev made his first start in a Concacaf Champions Cup for the Union.
The Union will continue MLS play when they face Chicago Fire FC back home at Subaru Park on Saturday, March 21 (4:30 p.m. ET / Apple TV).
Major League Soccer Stories from March 19, 2026
- St. Louis CITY SC Hosts New England Revolution on Saturday Night at Energizer Park - St. Louis City SC
- Minnesota United and MNUFC2 Announce International Friendly Versus the Liberia National Team - Minnesota United FC
- Red Bull New York Defender Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty Selected to Canada National Team Roster for March Camp - Red Bull New York
- Chicago Fire FC Defender Joel Waterman Called up to Canada Men's National Team for March International Window - Chicago Fire FC
- Kamal Miller Called up to Canadian Men's National Team For March International window - Portland Timbers
- Sounders FC Advances to 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup Quarterfinals with 2-1 Win over Vancouver in Spokane - Seattle Sounders FC
- San Diego FC Finishes Participation in the Concacaf Champions Cup After 4-0 Loss against Deportivo Toluca F.C. in Leg Two of the Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 - San Diego FC
- Seattle Bounces Whitecaps FC from Concacaf Champions Cup Play - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Union Draw, Drop Series with Club América - Philadelphia Union
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.