Union Draw, Drop Series with Club América

Published on March 19, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Philadelphia Union News Release







CHESTER, Pa. - The Philadelphia Union played Liga MX side Club América in the second leg of the Round of 16 Concacaf Champions Cup on Wednesday night, where they drew 1-1. Club América took the lead in the sixth minute when Rodrigo Dourado scored the opening goal of the match, before Jesus Bueno scored the equalizer after Philadelphia was awarded a penalty kick in the 49'. The draw concludes Philadelphia's run in 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup, as America wins the series 2-1 on aggregate.

The Union will return to MLS regular season play when they return home to Subaru Park to face off against Chicago Fire FC on Saturday, March 21st (4:30 p.m. ET / Apple TV).

Philadelphia Union (1) - Club América (1)

Eastadio de la Ciudad de los Deportes (Mexico City, Mexico)

Wednesday, March 18, 2026

TODAY'S MATCH INFO

Referee: Héctor Saíd Martínez Sorto

Assistant Referees: Walter Lopez, Christian Ramirez

Fourth Official: Nelson Salgado

GOALS/ASSISTS

AME - Rodrigo Dourado (R. Veiga) 6'

PHI - Jesus Bueno 49'

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

AME - Sebastián Cáceres (caution) 29'

PHI - Philippe Ndinga (caution) 83'

Lineups

Philadelphia Union: Andrew Rick, Nathan Harriel, Olwethu Makhanya, Geiner Martínez (Frankie Westfield 45'), Japhet Sery Larsen (Philippe Ndinga 81'), Jovan Lukic, Jesus Bueno, Milan Iloski, Cavan Sullivan (Danley Jean Jacques 63'), Indiana Vassilev (Malik Jakupovic 72'), Stas Korzeniowski (Bruno Damiani 45').

Substitutes not used: Andre Blake, George Marks, Finn Sundstrom, Giovanny Sequera, Alejandro Bedoya, Ben Bender, Jeremy Rafanello, Malik Jakupovic.

Club América: Rodolfo Cota, Cristian Borja, Sebastian Cáceres (Ramón Juarez, 45'), Israel Reyes, Aaron Mejía, Brian Rodríguez (Lima, 71'), Érick Sánchez, Rodrigo Dourado, Álex Zendejas, Raphael Veiga (Thiago Espinosa, 72'), Patricio Salas (Raúl Zúñiga, 71').

Substitutes not used: Néstor Araujo, Alan Cervantes, Alexis Gutierrez, César Lugo, Fernando Tapia, Miguel Vazquez, Jonathan dos Santos, Kevin Álvarez.

TEAM NOTES

Jesus Bueno scored the Union's loan goal of the Round of 16 series, converting on a penalty kick.

Andrew Rick and Olwethu Makhanya are the only members of the Union to start all four of the club's 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup contests.

Indiana Vassilev made his first start in a Concacaf Champions Cup for the Union.

The Union will continue MLS play when they face Chicago Fire FC back home at Subaru Park on Saturday, March 21 (4:30 p.m. ET / Apple TV).







Major League Soccer Stories from March 19, 2026

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