Philadelphia Union Loan Midfielder CJ Olney Jr. to Brooklyn FC

Published on March 5, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union announced today that the club has loaned Homegrown midfielder CJ Olney Jr. to USL side, Brooklyn FC, through 2026. The move reunites Olney with former Union II Head Coach, Marlon LeBlanc, under whom he will continue his development.

Olney signed a contract as a Homegrown with the Union on August 6, 2024, and made his first-team debut on June 22, 2024, against Charlotte FC. A product of the Union Academy and YSC Academy, he has been a regular contributor for Philadelphia Union II, making 61 appearances (57 starts) and recording 12 goals and 23 assists over the past three seasons.

Internationally, Olney has been called up to the United States Youth National U17 and U19 squads.

