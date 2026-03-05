Keys to the Match: Home Opener

Published on March 5, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC will take on Orlando City SC at Yankee Stadium in their 2026 Home Opener. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30PM ET.

Here are the Keys to the Match, presented by Ford.

Home Opener

After two tricky road games, it's time for New York City FC to head home.

Saturday's clash at Yankee Stadium sees Orlando City SC as the visitors, with the Lions serving as New York City FC's opponent in the home opener for the second straight season.

Orlando has endured a tricky start to the campaign.

An opening-day loss to the Red Bulls was followed by a defeat to Inter Miami CF on Sunday night. New York City FC will be looking to hand the Lions a third defeat on Saturday afternoon.

New York City won 11 of its 17 regular-season home games last season. Pascal Jansen will be keen to improve on that mark in 2026 as the team seeks a higher finish in the Eastern Conference.

Just as important as the result is the chance to get back in front of the home crowd. New York City FC had some special moments at home last season, and Saturday provides another opportunity to create great memories at Yankee Stadium.

Options

One of the noticeable positives for New York City FC on Sunday against Philadelphia was the impact of the changes made late in the game.

Pascal Jansen used four of his five allotted substitutes on Sunday, just as he did a week earlier against the LA Galaxy. Against the Union, those changes helped New York City maintain momentum.

In fact, three of those substitutes - Drew Baiera, Kai Trewin and Talles Magno - touched the ball during the sequence that ultimately led to Tayvon Gray's winning goal. That strength in depth is a major asset for New York City FC and provides Jansen with opportunities to change the game.

Form Guide

New York City FC and Orlando City meet for the 29th time on Saturday.

Their first meeting came in 2015, when both teams entered the league. That day saw a late strike from Kaká rescue a point for Orlando after Mix Diskerud had put New York City ahead.

More recently, New York City FC boasts a strong record against Orlando - winning four and drawing one of the last five meetings.

Last time out, a stoppage-time winner from Alonso Martínez gave New York City all three points in Orlando, as the team showed tremendous character to come from a goal down and win 2-1.

Coincidentally, Orlando's last victory over New York City came via a stoppage-time winner of its own, scored by Tesho Akindele in 2022.

New York City FC will be keen to continue that good run on Saturday as it looks to extend its unbeaten start to the season.







