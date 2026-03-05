Keys to the Match: Home Opener
Published on March 5, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
New York City FC News Release
New York City FC will take on Orlando City SC at Yankee Stadium in their 2026 Home Opener. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30PM ET.
Here are the Keys to the Match, presented by Ford.
Home Opener
After two tricky road games, it's time for New York City FC to head home.
Saturday's clash at Yankee Stadium sees Orlando City SC as the visitors, with the Lions serving as New York City FC's opponent in the home opener for the second straight season.
Orlando has endured a tricky start to the campaign.
An opening-day loss to the Red Bulls was followed by a defeat to Inter Miami CF on Sunday night. New York City FC will be looking to hand the Lions a third defeat on Saturday afternoon.
New York City won 11 of its 17 regular-season home games last season. Pascal Jansen will be keen to improve on that mark in 2026 as the team seeks a higher finish in the Eastern Conference.
Just as important as the result is the chance to get back in front of the home crowd. New York City FC had some special moments at home last season, and Saturday provides another opportunity to create great memories at Yankee Stadium.
Options
One of the noticeable positives for New York City FC on Sunday against Philadelphia was the impact of the changes made late in the game.
Pascal Jansen used four of his five allotted substitutes on Sunday, just as he did a week earlier against the LA Galaxy. Against the Union, those changes helped New York City maintain momentum.
In fact, three of those substitutes - Drew Baiera, Kai Trewin and Talles Magno - touched the ball during the sequence that ultimately led to Tayvon Gray's winning goal. That strength in depth is a major asset for New York City FC and provides Jansen with opportunities to change the game.
Form Guide
New York City FC and Orlando City meet for the 29th time on Saturday.
Their first meeting came in 2015, when both teams entered the league. That day saw a late strike from Kaká rescue a point for Orlando after Mix Diskerud had put New York City ahead.
More recently, New York City FC boasts a strong record against Orlando - winning four and drawing one of the last five meetings.
Last time out, a stoppage-time winner from Alonso Martínez gave New York City all three points in Orlando, as the team showed tremendous character to come from a goal down and win 2-1.
Coincidentally, Orlando's last victory over New York City came via a stoppage-time winner of its own, scored by Tesho Akindele in 2022.
New York City FC will be keen to continue that good run on Saturday as it looks to extend its unbeaten start to the season.
Major League Soccer Stories from March 5, 2026
- Evander Credits the Women in his Life as Driving Forces of his Success - FC Cincinnati
- Leagues Cup 2026 Unveils Official Match Schedule - Seattle Sounders FC
- Philadelphia Union Loan Midfielder CJ Olney Jr. to Brooklyn FC - Philadelphia Union
- Major League Soccer Names Dr. George T. Chiampas as Chief Medical Officer - MLS
- Real Salt Lake Forward Ari Piol Undergoes Successful Achilles Repair Surgery - Real Salt Lake
- New York City FC's 2021 MLS Cup Trophy and 2021 MLS Cup Championship Ring to be Included in the American Museum of Natural History Exhibition - New York City FC
- FC Cincinnati's Leagues Cup 2026 Opponents and Schedule Announced - FC Cincinnati
- Leagues Cup Unveils 2026 Schedule, Sets Stage for Major Club Competition Post World Cup - Charlotte FC
- Leagues Cup Unveils 2026 Schedule, LAFC to Play Chivas, Toluca and Querétaro - Los Angeles FC
- Leagues Cup 2026: Whitecaps FC Host Two Mexican Sides, Visit Tigres - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Keys to the Match: Home Opener - New York City FC
- Inter Miami CF's Leagues Cup 2026 Phase One Schedule Announced - Inter Miami CF
- Leagues Cup Unveils 2026 Schedule, Sets Stage for Major Club Competition Post World Cup - Philadelphia Union
- New York City FC Announces Leagues Cup 2026 Opponents and Match Schedule - New York City FC
- Columbus Crew Host LIGA MX Sides Atlas FC, Club Pachuca and Pumas UNAM in Leagues Cup 2026 - Columbus Crew SC
- FC Dallas Faces Querétaro FC, Club Deportivo Guadalajara and Toluca FC in 2026 Leagues Cup Phase One Matches - FC Dallas
- Leagues Cup Announces Orlando City Phase One Match Dates for 2026 Competition - Orlando City SC
- Timbers Announce Schedule for Phase One of Leagues Cup 2026 - Portland Timbers
- Real Salt Lake to Host Liga MX Trio in 2026 Leagues Cup - Real Salt Lake
- Chicago Fire FC to Face Necaxa, Santos Laguna and Cruz Azul in Group Stage of Leagues Cup 2026 - Chicago Fire FC
- Leagues Cup Unveils 2026 Schedule, Sets Stage for Major Club Competition Post World Cup - MLS
- Nashville SC Returns to Leagues Cup with Three August Matches at GEODIS Park - Nashville SC
- San Diego FC Announces Leagues Cup 2026 Schedule - San Diego FC
- Minnesota United Announces Leagues Cup 2026 Opponents and Schedule - Minnesota United FC
- St. Louis CITY SC Returns Home to Take on Seattle Sounders at Energizer Park - St. Louis City SC
- Single Match Tickets for Nu Stadium's Historic Opening Match on Sale Now - Inter Miami CF
- Columbus Crew Loan Goalkeeper Stanislav Lapkes to USL League One's Sarasota Paradise - Columbus Crew SC
- FC Cincinnati Acquire Goalkeeper Fabian Mrozek on Loan from Liverpool FC - FC Cincinnati
- Atlanta United Matches to Re-Air Locally on FOX5 Atlanta - Atlanta United FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent New York City FC Stories
- New York City FC's 2021 MLS Cup Trophy and 2021 MLS Cup Championship Ring to be Included in the American Museum of Natural History Exhibition
- Keys to the Match: Home Opener
- New York City FC Announces Leagues Cup 2026 Opponents and Match Schedule
- City in the Community Partners with the Third Rail for Player Ambassador Program
- Late Header Earns New York City FC Win over Philadelphia