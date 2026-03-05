Columbus Crew Loan Goalkeeper Stanislav Lapkes to USL League One's Sarasota Paradise

Published on March 5, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Columbus Crew SC News Release







COLUMBUS - The Columbus Crew have loaned Homegrown goalkeeper Stanislav Lapkes to Sarasota Paradise through the end of the 2026 USL League One season. The Crew retain the right to recall Lapkes at any point during the MLS regular season, subject to roster compliance guidelines.

Lapkes signed with the Crew as a Homegrown player on Jan. 22, 2025, the 23rd of 27 Homegrown signings in Club history. From 2023-25, Lapkes made 42 appearances for Crew 2 (all starts), recording 3,762 minutes and 176 saves in MLS NEXT Pro action, helping the Crew to back-to-back Eastern Conference Finals appearances (2023 and 2024).

In 2024, Lapkes was selected to participate in Goalie Wars at the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T, hosted in Columbus on July 23.

A member of the Crew Academy since 2019, Lapkes helped the Under-17s reach the 2022 MLS NEXT Cup final. For his efforts, Lapkes was named Best Goalkeeper of the U-17 MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs and was selected to participate in the 2022 MLS NEXT All-Star Game.

TRANSACTION: Columbus Crew loan goalkeeper Stanislav Lapkes to USL League One side Sarasota Paradise, announced on March 5, 2026. The Crew retain the right to recall Lapkes at any point during the MLS regular season, subject to roster compliance guidelines.







Major League Soccer Stories from March 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.