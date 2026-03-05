FC Cincinnati's Leagues Cup 2026 Opponents and Schedule Announced

FC Cincinnati will host Liga MX clubs CF Pachuca, Pumas and Atlas FC this summer in the Leagues Cup 2026 Phase One, as the Leagues Cup Organizing Committee announced the official 2026 schedule today.

The Orange and Blue's Phase One matchups against Pachuca, Pumas and Atlas will mark FC Cincinnati's first-ever meetings against each of the three Liga MX clubs.

FC Cincinnati will begin Leagues Cup 2026 competition on the opening day of the tournament on Tuesday, August 4 against CF Pachuca. Pachuca, winners of the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup to qualify for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, will make their second trip to TQL Stadium where they faced Austrian club FC Red Bull Salzburg in the Club World Cup last summer.

The Orange and Blue will take on Pumas on Friday, August 7 at TQL Stadium before closing out Phase One play on Tuesday, August 11 in Cincinnati against Atlas. By finishing in second place in the 2025 Supporters' Shield standings, the Orange and Blue enter Leagues Cup 2026 as a Tier One MLS club and will play all Phase One matches at TQL Stadium.

Kickoff times will be announced at a later date. FC Cincinnati Season Ticket Members have the Pachuca match included in their package and single-match tickets will go on sale in early April. The tournament runs from August 4 through the Leagues Cup 2026 Final on September 6.

Running from August 4 through September 6, Leagues Cup 2026 will feature 36 clubs - all 18 Liga MX teams and 18 qualified MLS clubs. All 54 matches during Phase One along with the Quarterfinals will deliver Liga MX vs. MLS matchups. The 2026 tournament will feature matches in Mexico for the first time.

The top four clubs from MLS and Liga MX based on Phase One results will advance to the Knockout Rounds. The champions, runner-up and third-place finisher in Leagues Cup 2026 will qualify for the 2027 Concacaf Champions Cup, with the champions earning a bye directly into the Round of 16.







