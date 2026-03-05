Leagues Cup Unveils 2026 Schedule, Sets Stage for Major Club Competition Post World Cup

NEW YORK AND MEXICO CITY - The Leagues Cup Organizing Committee has announced the official 2026 schedule, which will feature matches in Mexico for the first time and build on the momentum of a defining year for soccer across North America. The fourth edition of the Concacaf-sanctioned tournament will qualify three clubs for the 2027 Concacaf Champions Cup, with the champion earning a direct berth to the Round of 16.

Running from August 4 through September 6, Leagues Cup 2026 will feature 36 clubs - all 18 LIGA MX teams and 18 qualified MLS clubs. All 54 matches during Phase One along with the Quarterfinals will deliver LIGA MX vs. MLS matchups and feature defending Leagues Cup champion Seattle Sounders, top-rated LIGA MX Club Toluca, 2025 MLS Cup Champion Inter Miami, as well as 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup winner Cruz Azul and runner-up Vancouver Whitecaps.

Leagues Cup 2026 Phase One Highlights

Phase One will kick off on Tuesday, August 4, delivering 54 cross-border rivalry matches over nine days of competition, highlighted by four high-profile fixtures in Mexico at the home venues of the three highest-ranked clubs in the Leagues Cup Ranking: Club Toluca (2 matches), Tigres UANL, and Club América.

Opening night will showcase six matches, five of which are first-ever meetings in Leagues Cup history between MLS and LIGA MX clubs. Day two brings a showdown of reigning champions as LIGA MX champion Toluca faces Leagues Cup 2025 champion Seattle Sounders in the first Leagues Cup match played in Mexico (August 5, at Estadio Nemesio Diez in Toluca), while in the U.S, Los Angeles FC and Chivas de Guadalajara square off (August 5, BMO Stadium, Los Angeles, CA).

Other highlights include Inter Miami FC, with newly-signed Germán Berterame facing his former club, Rayados de Monterrey, for the first time (August 8 at Nu Stadium in Miami, FL), Cruz Azul vs New York City FC (August 9, Sports Illustrated Stadium, Harrison, NJ), Tigres facing Vancouver Whitecaps (August 11 a t Estadio Universitario in Nuevo León), and Toluca hosting FC Dallas (August 12 at Estadio Nemesio Diez). Phase One will conclude with Portland Timbers facing Xolos de Tijuana (August 13 at Providence Park in Portland, OR).

Top-ranked LIGA MX Clubs

For 2026, the LIGA MX champion and the next two highest-ranked LIGA MX clubs in the 2026 Leagues Cup Ranking will host matches at their home stadiums.

Club Toluca (2025 LIGA MX champion) will host two matches in Toluca, at Estadio Nemesio Diez

Club Tigres will host one match at Estadio Universitario in Nuevo León

Club América will host one match in Mexico City, at Estadio Banorte-Azteca The next three highest-ranked LIGA MX clubs benefit from a neutral venue match (Cruz Azul) and reduced travel (Rayados de Monterrey and Pachuca). Knockout Stage venue assignments will be governed by the Leagues Cup tournament regulations and determined at a later date.

Tournament Growth and Competitive Pathway

Since its launch, Leagues Cup has established itself as a premier regional competition, evolving through refined formats and an increased number of MLS vs. LIGA MX matchups. Attendance and fan engagement have also grown with each edition, highlighted by 69,000 fans attending the 2025 Leagues Cup Final in Seattle, underscoring the tournament's expanding reach and resonance.

Beyond the trophy and regional pride, Leagues Cup carries major international implications, awarding three qualification spots to the 2027 Concacaf Champions Cup. The champion, runner-up, and third-place finisher will qualify, with the champion earning a direct berth to the Round of 16, positioning clubs on a pathway to FIFA international club competitions, including the FIFA Club World Cup.

Broadcast Details

Fans in over 100 countries and regions will be able to watch all Leagues Cup matches on Apple TV, which offers subscribers an array of original movies, series, and documentaries alongside premium live sports and is available to watch across all of a user's favorite screens. In addition, TelevisaUnivision, FOX Sports, TSN and RDS will be the linear broadcast homes for select matches. Game times and additional broadcast details for Leagues Cup Phase One matches will be announced in the coming weeks.

Ticket Information

Fans are encouraged to visit LeaguesCup.com and host MLS and LIGA MX Club websites for updated ticketing information when available. Season ticket holders will receive information from their club on details involving their season plan.

Additional Tournament Format Details:

Leagues Cup Phase One matches were determined by the Leagues Cup Ranking, as well as by region. MLS clubs are ranked based on the final 2025 MLS Supporters' Shield standings, while LIGA MX clubs are ranked based on cumulative performance across the Apertura 2025 and Clausura 2025 tournaments.

Participating clubs are divided evenly into two regions of 18 teams each: Eastern and Western. Within each region, teams will be sorted into three tiers based on their Leagues Cup Ranking (Tier 1: rank 1-3; Tier 2: rank 4-6; Tier 3: rank 7-9). The regional groupings can be found below.

Interleague matchups are guaranteed through the Quarterfinals. Following Phase One, the top four (4) clubs from each league will advance to the Quarterfinals, scheduled for August 25 - 27, with the Semifinals scheduled for September 1-2. The tournament will culminate on Sunday, September 6, with the Final and Third-Place Match-where the three qualifiers for the 2027 Concacaf Champions Cup will be decided.







