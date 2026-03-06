Quakes Foundation, the PG&E Corporation Foundation Donate 52,000 Meals

Published on March 5, 2026

San Jose Earthquakes News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - The Quakes Foundation and The PG&E Corporation Foundation (PG&E Foundation), have committed to donate 52,000 meals to help fight food insecurity in 2026.

In 2025, both organizations committed to donate a total of $200,000 for 51,000 meals to help fight food insecurity and are taking it to another level this year.

With the Bay Area set to take center stage during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, both Foundations are seizing the moment to step up for local communities - responding to heightened need by expanding summer meal support for students and strengthening community initiatives during a time of unprecedented global attention.

"We are proud to continue our partnership with the PG&E Foundation to deliver 52,000 meals in 2026," said Earthquakes Vice President of Community Relations Robert Davis. "This campaign allows us to support trusted partners in our Grow the Game communities including East San Jose, East Palo Alto, Salinas, Gilroy, Watsonville and the Central Valley, where we are expanding access to play, while also helping organizations serving San Jose youth provide critical summer meals when the need is highest. It's a strong example of how soccer can create meaningful, local impact beyond the field."

This year, the partnership will be working with six communities here in NorCal to assist with food insecurity: East San Jose, Salinas, Watsonville, East Palo Alto, Gilroy and the Central Valley.

This initiative stems from the Earthquakes' Pledge 74 campaign, an organization-wide program that aims to combat food insecurity concerns in the Bay Area. Pledge 74 was named after the team's founding in 1974 and carries with it a legacy of nearly 50 years of community service.







