Quakes Foundation, the PG&E Corporation Foundation Donate 52,000 Meals
Published on March 5, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Jose Earthquakes News Release
SAN JOSE, Calif. - The Quakes Foundation and The PG&E Corporation Foundation (PG&E Foundation), have committed to donate 52,000 meals to help fight food insecurity in 2026.
In 2025, both organizations committed to donate a total of $200,000 for 51,000 meals to help fight food insecurity and are taking it to another level this year.
With the Bay Area set to take center stage during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, both Foundations are seizing the moment to step up for local communities - responding to heightened need by expanding summer meal support for students and strengthening community initiatives during a time of unprecedented global attention.
"We are proud to continue our partnership with the PG&E Foundation to deliver 52,000 meals in 2026," said Earthquakes Vice President of Community Relations Robert Davis. "This campaign allows us to support trusted partners in our Grow the Game communities including East San Jose, East Palo Alto, Salinas, Gilroy, Watsonville and the Central Valley, where we are expanding access to play, while also helping organizations serving San Jose youth provide critical summer meals when the need is highest. It's a strong example of how soccer can create meaningful, local impact beyond the field."
This year, the partnership will be working with six communities here in NorCal to assist with food insecurity: East San Jose, Salinas, Watsonville, East Palo Alto, Gilroy and the Central Valley.
This initiative stems from the Earthquakes' Pledge 74 campaign, an organization-wide program that aims to combat food insecurity concerns in the Bay Area. Pledge 74 was named after the team's founding in 1974 and carries with it a legacy of nearly 50 years of community service.
Major League Soccer Stories from March 5, 2026
- San Diego FC Hosts Dedication Ceremony at Colina Del Sol Park - San Diego FC
- Quakes Foundation, the PG&E Corporation Foundation Donate 52,000 Meals - San Jose Earthquakes
- Evander Credits the Women in his Life as Driving Forces of his Success - FC Cincinnati
- Leagues Cup 2026 Unveils Official Match Schedule - Seattle Sounders FC
- Philadelphia Union Loan Midfielder CJ Olney Jr. to Brooklyn FC - Philadelphia Union
- Major League Soccer Names Dr. George T. Chiampas as Chief Medical Officer - MLS
- Real Salt Lake Forward Ari Piol Undergoes Successful Achilles Repair Surgery - Real Salt Lake
- New York City FC's 2021 MLS Cup Trophy and 2021 MLS Cup Championship Ring to be Included in the American Museum of Natural History Exhibition - New York City FC
- FC Cincinnati's Leagues Cup 2026 Opponents and Schedule Announced - FC Cincinnati
- Leagues Cup Unveils 2026 Schedule, Sets Stage for Major Club Competition Post World Cup - Charlotte FC
- Leagues Cup Unveils 2026 Schedule, LAFC to Play Chivas, Toluca and Querétaro - Los Angeles FC
- Leagues Cup 2026: Whitecaps FC Host Two Mexican Sides, Visit Tigres - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Keys to the Match: Home Opener - New York City FC
- Inter Miami CF's Leagues Cup 2026 Phase One Schedule Announced - Inter Miami CF
- Leagues Cup Unveils 2026 Schedule, Sets Stage for Major Club Competition Post World Cup - Philadelphia Union
- New York City FC Announces Leagues Cup 2026 Opponents and Match Schedule - New York City FC
- Columbus Crew Host LIGA MX Sides Atlas FC, Club Pachuca and Pumas UNAM in Leagues Cup 2026 - Columbus Crew SC
- FC Dallas Faces Querétaro FC, Club Deportivo Guadalajara and Toluca FC in 2026 Leagues Cup Phase One Matches - FC Dallas
- Leagues Cup Announces Orlando City Phase One Match Dates for 2026 Competition - Orlando City SC
- Timbers Announce Schedule for Phase One of Leagues Cup 2026 - Portland Timbers
- Real Salt Lake to Host Liga MX Trio in 2026 Leagues Cup - Real Salt Lake
- Chicago Fire FC to Face Necaxa, Santos Laguna and Cruz Azul in Group Stage of Leagues Cup 2026 - Chicago Fire FC
- Leagues Cup Unveils 2026 Schedule, Sets Stage for Major Club Competition Post World Cup - MLS
- Nashville SC Returns to Leagues Cup with Three August Matches at GEODIS Park - Nashville SC
- San Diego FC Announces Leagues Cup 2026 Schedule - San Diego FC
- Minnesota United Announces Leagues Cup 2026 Opponents and Schedule - Minnesota United FC
- St. Louis CITY SC Returns Home to Take on Seattle Sounders at Energizer Park - St. Louis City SC
- Single Match Tickets for Nu Stadium's Historic Opening Match on Sale Now - Inter Miami CF
- Columbus Crew Loan Goalkeeper Stanislav Lapkes to USL League One's Sarasota Paradise - Columbus Crew SC
- FC Cincinnati Acquire Goalkeeper Fabian Mrozek on Loan from Liverpool FC - FC Cincinnati
- Atlanta United Matches to Re-Air Locally on FOX5 Atlanta - Atlanta United FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Jose Earthquakes Stories
- Quakes Foundation, the PG&E Corporation Foundation Donate 52,000 Meals
- Earthquakes Midfielder Jamar Ricketts Selected to MLS Team of the Matchday
- San Jose Earthquakes blank Atlanta United FC, 2-0
- Earthquakes Host Atlanta United FC at PayPal Park Today at 4:30 p.m. PT
- San Jose Earthquakes to Honor the Grateful Dead's 60th Anniversary by Rocking the Dead Kit on Saturday