Nashville SC Returns to Leagues Cup with Three August Matches at GEODIS Park
Published on March 5, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Nashville SC News Release
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club announced today its Phase One schedule for its return to the annual Leagues Cup Tournament in August. The Boys in Gold will begin Leagues Cup 2026 with three matches at GEODIS Park versus LIGA MX teams starting with Club León on Wednesday, Aug. 5 followed by Atlético de San Luis on Sunday, Aug. 9 and Rayados de Monterrey (C.F. Monterrey) on Wednesday, Aug. 12.
Ticket information and kick times for Nashville SC's Phase One Leagues Cup matches taking place in August at GEODIS Park will be shared at a later date.
Nashville SC advanced to the inaugural Leagues Cup Final in 2023, defeating the Colorado Rapids, FC Cincinnati and Club America on penalty kicks, Minnesota United FC, and CF Monterrey before falling to Inter Miami CF at GEODIS Park 10 to 9 on penalty kicks after a 1-1 regulation draw.
Running from Aug. 4 through Sept. 6, Leagues Cup 2026 will feature 36 clubs - all 18 LIGA MX teams and 18 qualified MLS clubs. All 54 matches during Phase One along with the Quarterfinals will deliver LIGA MX vs. MLS matchups. All Leagues Cup 2026 matches will air live on Apple TV. The full Leagues Cup 2026 Phase One schedule can be found here.
Nashville SC's 2026 Leagues Cup Round One Schedule (all at GEODIS Park):
Wednesday, Aug. 5 vs. Club León (Time TBD)
Sunday, Aug. 9 vs. Atlético se San Luis (Time TBD)
Wednesday, Aug. 12 vs. Rayados de Monterrey (C.F. Monterrey) (Time TBD)
