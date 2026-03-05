Single Match Tickets for Nu Stadium's Historic Opening Match on Sale Now

With the historic opening match of Nu Stadium only a month away, single-match tickets are on sale NOW!

Secure your single-match tickets for Inter Miami CF's April 4 match against Austin FC set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET at Nu Stadium HERE.

Remember, having a Season Ticket Membership remains the best way to guarantee access to all 17 MLS regular-season home games at the best available pricing starting at $54 per match. Don't miss your chance of being a part of history and follow the reigning MLS Cup champions all season long by getting your Season Tickets HERE!

Season Ticket Members not only lock in seats for every 2026 regular-season home game, but also secure the best seat locations at the best available pricing, receive priority access to playoffs and other competitions, enjoy member discounts on food, beverage, merchandise and parking, get an Apple TV subscription to follow all our away matches, and more.







