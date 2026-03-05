Single Match Tickets for Nu Stadium's Historic Opening Match on Sale Now
Published on March 5, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
With the historic opening match of Nu Stadium only a month away, single-match tickets are on sale NOW!
Secure your single-match tickets for Inter Miami CF's April 4 match against Austin FC set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET at Nu Stadium HERE.
Remember, having a Season Ticket Membership remains the best way to guarantee access to all 17 MLS regular-season home games at the best available pricing starting at $54 per match. Don't miss your chance of being a part of history and follow the reigning MLS Cup champions all season long by getting your Season Tickets HERE!
Season Ticket Members not only lock in seats for every 2026 regular-season home game, but also secure the best seat locations at the best available pricing, receive priority access to playoffs and other competitions, enjoy member discounts on food, beverage, merchandise and parking, get an Apple TV subscription to follow all our away matches, and more.
Major League Soccer Stories from March 5, 2026
- Evander Credits the Women in his Life as Driving Forces of his Success - FC Cincinnati
- Leagues Cup 2026 Unveils Official Match Schedule - Seattle Sounders FC
- Philadelphia Union Loan Midfielder CJ Olney Jr. to Brooklyn FC - Philadelphia Union
- Major League Soccer Names Dr. George T. Chiampas as Chief Medical Officer - MLS
- Real Salt Lake Forward Ari Piol Undergoes Successful Achilles Repair Surgery - Real Salt Lake
- New York City FC's 2021 MLS Cup Trophy and 2021 MLS Cup Championship Ring to be Included in the American Museum of Natural History Exhibition - New York City FC
- FC Cincinnati's Leagues Cup 2026 Opponents and Schedule Announced - FC Cincinnati
- Leagues Cup Unveils 2026 Schedule, Sets Stage for Major Club Competition Post World Cup - Charlotte FC
- Leagues Cup Unveils 2026 Schedule, LAFC to Play Chivas, Toluca and Querétaro - Los Angeles FC
- Leagues Cup 2026: Whitecaps FC Host Two Mexican Sides, Visit Tigres - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Keys to the Match: Home Opener - New York City FC
- Inter Miami CF's Leagues Cup 2026 Phase One Schedule Announced - Inter Miami CF
- Leagues Cup Unveils 2026 Schedule, Sets Stage for Major Club Competition Post World Cup - Philadelphia Union
- New York City FC Announces Leagues Cup 2026 Opponents and Match Schedule - New York City FC
- Columbus Crew Host LIGA MX Sides Atlas FC, Club Pachuca and Pumas UNAM in Leagues Cup 2026 - Columbus Crew SC
- FC Dallas Faces Querétaro FC, Club Deportivo Guadalajara and Toluca FC in 2026 Leagues Cup Phase One Matches - FC Dallas
- Leagues Cup Announces Orlando City Phase One Match Dates for 2026 Competition - Orlando City SC
- Timbers Announce Schedule for Phase One of Leagues Cup 2026 - Portland Timbers
- Real Salt Lake to Host Liga MX Trio in 2026 Leagues Cup - Real Salt Lake
- Chicago Fire FC to Face Necaxa, Santos Laguna and Cruz Azul in Group Stage of Leagues Cup 2026 - Chicago Fire FC
- Leagues Cup Unveils 2026 Schedule, Sets Stage for Major Club Competition Post World Cup - MLS
- Nashville SC Returns to Leagues Cup with Three August Matches at GEODIS Park - Nashville SC
- San Diego FC Announces Leagues Cup 2026 Schedule - San Diego FC
- Minnesota United Announces Leagues Cup 2026 Opponents and Schedule - Minnesota United FC
- St. Louis CITY SC Returns Home to Take on Seattle Sounders at Energizer Park - St. Louis City SC
- Single Match Tickets for Nu Stadium's Historic Opening Match on Sale Now - Inter Miami CF
- Columbus Crew Loan Goalkeeper Stanislav Lapkes to USL League One's Sarasota Paradise - Columbus Crew SC
- FC Cincinnati Acquire Goalkeeper Fabian Mrozek on Loan from Liverpool FC - FC Cincinnati
- Atlanta United Matches to Re-Air Locally on FOX5 Atlanta - Atlanta United FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Inter Miami CF Stories
- Inter Miami CF's Leagues Cup 2026 Phase One Schedule Announced
- Single Match Tickets for Nu Stadium's Historic Opening Match on Sale Now
- The Heartbeat of Miami Comes Alive: Introducing Nu Stadium, Inter Miami CF's New World-Class Home
- Inter Miami CF Academy Participated at 2026 Adidas Champions Cup
- Leo Messi Named MLS Player of the Matchday Presented by Michelob ULTRA for Matchday 2