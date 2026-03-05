FC Cincinnati Acquire Goalkeeper Fabian Mrozek on Loan from Liverpool FC

Published on March 5, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

CINCINNATI - FC Cincinnati have acquired Polish goalkeeper Fabian Mrozek (pronunciation: FAH-be-ahn mh-ROW-zek) on loan from Liverpool FC of the English Premier League, pending receipt of his P-1 Visa, the clubs announced today. Mrozek, 22, joins the Orange and Blue on loan through the 2026 Major League Soccer season with an option to make the move a permanent transfer. He will occupy an International Roster Slot.

Mrozek joined the Liverpool Academy in August 2020 and has secured 19 clean sheets in 60 appearances for the club at the U18, U19 and U21 levels. He also has featured six times on the bench for the first team.

"Fabian is a talented young goalkeeper," said Chris Albright, FC Cincinnati General Manager. "He will add quality and depth to our goalkeeping group and we look forward to his development under Paul Rogers. We'd like to welcome him to Cincinnati."

The Wrocław, Poland native joined the Liverpool Academy from his hometown club FC Wrocław and signed his first professional deal in July 2021. He has also featured for the Polish National Team at the youth international level.

Mrozek has made two prior loan spells with Swedish top-flight club IF Brommapojkarna and English side Forest Green Rovers.

TRANSACTION: On March 5, 2026, FC Cincinnati acquire Fabian Mrozek from Liverpool FC on loan through the 2026 Major League Soccer season, pending receipt of his P-1 Visa, with an option to make the move a permanent transfer.

#93 FABIAN MROZEK

Pronunciation: FAH-be-ahn mh-ROW-zek

Position: Goalkeeper

Height: 6'4''

Birthdate: September 28, 2003 (22)

Birthplace: Wrocław, Poland

How Acquired: Via loan from Liverpool FC through the 2026 season.







