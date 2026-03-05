Leagues Cup 2026: Whitecaps FC Host Two Mexican Sides, Visit Tigres

VANCOUVER, BC - International football is heating up in Vancouver this summer!

The Leagues Cup 2026 schedule was announced on Thursday, with Vancouver Whitecaps FC set to face three clubs from Mexico's Liga MX, including two teams coming to BC Place for the first time, and the club's first-ever Leagues Cup match in Mexico.

Tuesday, August 4 vs. Mazatlán FC - BC Place

Friday, August 7 vs. FC Juárez - BC Place

Tuesday, August 11 vs. Tigres UANL - Estadio Universitario "We've enjoyed some very entertaining matches in past editions of Leagues Cup and are excited to be back this year," said Axel Schuster, Whitecaps FC sporting director. "It's a competition that presents unique opportunities for our club, both on and off the pitch. Our group has valuable international experience, and our mentality is to compete to win in every competition."

Whitecaps FC have never faced either Mazatlán FC or FC Juárez. Mazatlán finished in 16th place in the Liga MX Apertura, while Juárez ended the season in eighth place before barely losing to eventual champions Toluca 2-1 on aggregate in the liguilla playoffs. Tickets for Leagues Cup matches at BC Place will go on sale in April. The August 4 match is included for Whitecaps FC season ticket members.

READ: Leagues Cup format This will be the 'Caps third, or potentially fourth, visit to Estadio Universitario, known as "El Volcán". Prior to Leagues Cup this summer, the two sides could meet in this year's Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals in April, should they both advance past the upcoming Round of 16 in March.

Tigres has become the most frequent international rival for Whitecaps FC. The 'Caps have played five matches against the Mexican giants in recent years, including the 2016-17 Concacaf Champions League semifinals, the 2023 Leagues Cup Round of 32, and Round One in the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup. Whitecaps FC are currently fourth in the Concacaf Club Rankings, while Tigres are fifth.

Leagues Cup, an official Concacaf-sanctioned tournament and a qualifier for the Concacaf Champions Cup, will be held after the 2026 FIFA World Cup, reigniting the regional rivalry between MLS and Liga MX. Phase one features three matches for each team, all played between MLS and Liga MX, with separate tables for each league. The top four teams from each league table then advance to the knockout rounds, again featuring only MLS vs. Liga MX matchups.

MLS 1 vs. LIGA MX 4

MLS 2 vs. LIGA MX 3

MLS 3 vs. LIGA MX 2

MLS 4 vs. LIGA MX 1 The four advancing clubs will compete in the two semifinal matches. The Leagues Cup 2026 Third Place match and Final will determine the three clubs that qualify for the 2027 Concacaf Champions Cup.

