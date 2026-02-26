'Caps move on to face Seattle in the Round of 16

Whitecaps FC now advance to face rivals Seattle Sounders FC in the Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16. The first leg will take place on Thursday, March 12 at BC Place, with the decisive second leg on Wednesday, March 18 at ONE Spokane Stadium in Spokane, Washington. Kickoff times will be confirmed in the coming days

The MLS home match against Minnesota United FC originally scheduled for Saturday, March 14 has been rescheduled to Sunday, March 15. Kickoff will be at 1:30 p.m. PT. Tickets originally purchased for the match will be honoured for the rescheduled date

Kenji Cabrera scored his first goal of the season after recording two goals in 13 appearances in 2025

Sebastian Berhalter scored his first goal of the season. In 2025, the MLS Best XI selection scored eight goals and had 16 assists in 41 starts and 47 appearances across all competitions. Last year, Berhalter also made the Concacaf Champions Cup Best XI with three goals and two assists

Tristan Blackmon recorded his first assist of the season. In 2025, the MLS Defender of the Year had five goals and one assist while starting 35 of his 38 appearances across all competitions

Andrés Cubas received his second yellow card of Round One and will be suspended for the first leg of the Round of 16 against Seattle.







