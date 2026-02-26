San Diego FC Re-Signs Goalkeeper Pablo Sisniega

SAN DIEGO San Diego FC (SDFC) announced today the Club has re-signed goalkeeper Pablo Sisniega to a contract extension guaranteed through June 2027 with a Club option for the 2027-28 season.

"Pablo has been a key player for us on and off the field and we're happy to extend him and keep him and his family in San Diego," said SDFC Sporting Director Tyler Heaps. "He has demonstrated that he can perform in big moments and is an important piece of our goalkeeping group, exemplifying strong leadership and pushing the standards of the group every day."

Sisniega, 30, first joined SDFC as a free agent on Dec. 27, 2024, as part of the Club's historic inaugural season roster. He made his SDFC debut as the starting goalkeeper in a 2-1 MLS Regular Season road win against the Chicago Fire on July 13, 2025. He went on to make 12 appearances (11 starts) and recorded four clean sheets across all competitions, including two appearances in the 2025 Leagues Cup and four appearances in the 2025 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.

The Mexico City native played a key role in SDFC's inaugural season. He came off the bench in the 29th minute of Game Two of the Best-of-Three series in the 2025 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs against the Portland Timbers at Providence Park on Nov. 2, 2025, replacing CJ Dos Santos due to injury. After a 2-2 draw in regulation, Sisniega saved three penalties in the shootout, delivering a standout performance in goal. He went on to make an MLS career-high four postseason appearances and recorded two clean sheets during the Club's run to the Western Conference Final.

On Dec. 9, 2025, SDFC exercised Sisniega's contract option for the 2026 season as part of the Club's year-end roster decisions.

This season, Sisniega has made two starts in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup. He opened the year with a decisive breakout performance, making eight saves against Pumas UNAM in the second leg of the Round One series on Feb. 10 at Estadio Olímpico Universitario, securing the Club's advancement to the Round of 16.

Overall, Sisniega has made 14 appearances (13 starts) across all competitions for SDFC. In his MLS career, he has totaled 62 appearances (42 starts) and recorded seven clean sheets.

Transaction: SDFC re-sings goalkeeper Pablo Sisniega to a contract extension guaranteed through the June 2027 with a Club option for the 2027-28 season.

Name: Pablo Sisniega

Position: Goalkeeper

Height: 6-4

Weight: 176

Born: 7/7/1995

Age: 30

Birthplace: Mexico City, Mexico

Pronunciation: sees-NEE-ay-gah

