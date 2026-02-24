San Diego FC Re-Signs Sporting Director and General Manager Tyler Heaps

SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) announced today that the Club has signed Sporting Director and General Manager Tyler Heaps to a multi-year contract extension. The extension comes as SDFC builds on the momentum of its record-breaking inaugural season and begins its 2026 MLS campaign.

"Tyler's vision and leadership have been instrumental in shaping the foundation of this Club," said SDFC CEO Tom Penn. "His commitment to building the right culture and setting a clear direction has positioned SDFC for long-term success. What we've accomplished so far is only the beginning, and I believe that under his leadership the Club will continue to grow and achieve lasting success in the years to come."

Heaps was appointed SDFC's first-ever Sporting Director and General Manager on Aug. 15, 2024, marking his first sporting director role at the club level. In his first year, Heaps was responsible for building SDFC's entire soccer operations department, including the appointment of the Club's first head coach and technical staff, while also constructing the inaugural season roster, bringing together a group of 25 players for the Club's first campaign.

Heaps constructed a historically successful inaugural roster that set new league records for most wins (19) and points (63) by an expansion team. Under his leadership, SDFC also secured the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference and advanced to the Western Conference Final, becoming just the second expansion team in MLS history to reach a Conference Final, joining the 1998 Chicago Fire.

"From the very beginning, our goal was to build something meaningful for this city and to lay the right foundation for long-term success," said SDFC Sporting Director and General Manager Tyler Heaps. "I'm incredibly proud of the work that has gone into building this Club from its inception through our first season - from assembling our staff and roster to seeing the connection grow between the team and our supporters. The way San Diego has embraced this Club has been truly special, and I'mgrateful for the opportunity to continue building on that momentum as we push this project forward."

Heaps joined SDFC from Right to Dream, where he served as the Group Head of Recruitment and Insights. In this role, he helped build the first-team recruitment strategy for both FC NordsjÃŚlland and SDFC. He also drove technological and data advancements to enhance internal pipeline tracking and external monitoring, leading to more impactful decision-making. Additionally, Heaps had been spearheading efforts for SDFC on roster and club strategy to ensure cohesion and alignment with Right to Dream's overall vision.

Before joining Right to Dream, Heaps served as Head of Analysis and Insights at AS Monaco (2021-2023), where he supported recruitment, performance, and sporting strategy across the club. During his tenure, Monaco qualified for the UEFA Europa League twice and finished third in Ligue 1 in his first season after placing 17th the year prior.

Previously, Heaps spent six years with the U.S. Soccer Federation as Head of Analysis and later Director of Sporting Analytics, building and leading the federation's analytics department in support of all senior and youth national teams. He was part of the scouting and analytics staff that helped the United States win the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup.

A Minnesota native, Heaps played collegiately at Augsburg College, earning a degree in Mathematics and Computer Science. He began his analytics career in finance before joining U.S. Soccer, while also playing for Minnesota United and coaching at the youth and collegiate levels.







