Tepper Sports & Entertainment Unveils Plans for Immersive Experience Center Ahead of Bank of America Stadium Renovations

Published on February 24, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







Charlotte, NC - Tepper Sports & Entertainment (TSE) today unveiled plans for a new, privately-funded Bank of America Stadium Experience Center - an immersive destination designed to bring the future of the venue to life. Lowe's, headquartered in Mooresville, N.C., will serve as the Official Stadium Renovation Partner of Bank of America Stadium. The expanded commitment underscores Lowe's deep roots in the Carolinas and its passion for improving its communities.

Set to open later this summer, the Experience Center will inspire guests with a dynamic, hands-on, multisensory journey that showcases what is next for one of the Carolinas' most iconic venues. Highlights include dynamic hologram moments, replicated club lounge spaces, an interactive stadium model showcasing key design elements, historical lookbacks, and more. At the heart of the experience is the Immersive Cube, a cutting-edge technology that lets visitors step inside the project, explore detailed renderings, and truly grasp the scale, layout, and vision behind the transformation.

"Every element of the Bank of America Stadium Experience Center was designed with purpose, ensuring fans, partners, and community members can explore our renovation plans in a setting that reflects the care and attention we're bringing to the future of the stadium," said Eric Sudol, chief revenue officer at Tepper Sports & Entertainment. "As our hometown home improvement provider, Lowe's was a natural partner as we modernize one of the Southeast's premier venues. Their longstanding commitment to the Carolinas and our teams makes this next chapter a seamless extension of a partnership built around serving the people and places that define our community."

As the Official Stadium Renovation Partner of Bank of America Stadium, Lowe's will provide building materials to the job site and help bring the renovations to life.

"This project goes beyond renovation - it's about reimagining an iconic venue and creating meaningful experiences for fans, families and the community for generations to come," said Jen Wilson, Lowe's chief marketing officer and senior vice president. "As the Official Stadium Renovation Partner, we're proud to put our product and services expertise, our brand and our hometown commitment at the center of this transformation."

Experiential design firm Advent is leading the creative direction for the Bank of America Stadium Experience Center, which will be located in Uptown Charlotte at 720 S. Church Street (Legacy Union) and open in time for the 2026 Panthers season.

"Advent jumped at the chance to work with Tepper Sports & Entertainment and their incredibly talented team. Even though we call ourselves the 'sales center storytelling company', nothing compares to a project like Bank of America Stadium," said Advent CEO, John Roberson. "We have been so impressed by the heartfelt enthusiasm and professionalism of their great team. We can't wait to help bring this renovation to life."

The Experience Center will feature an adjacent sales office, where TSE's commercial team - that includes both the Carolina Panthers and Charlotte FC - will be based throughout the renovation. The Experience Center and adjoining office space, totaling approximately 15,700 square feet, are under a 48-month lease agreement with Highwoods Realty Limited Partnership.







