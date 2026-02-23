Charlotte FC Goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina Named to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 1

Published on February 23, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Charlotte FC Croatian goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina was named to the first MLS Team of the Matchday for 2026 season following a career-high 10-save performance in the Club's season opener draw at St. Louis CITY SC.

Kahlina's nod to the TOTMD marks his eighth time earning the weekly honor since joining The Crown in 2022.

The Croatian has steadied The Crown's backline to holding at least one point in each of the last three season openers. Out of seven Eastern Conference teams playing on the road, CLTFC was only one of two clubs to claim a point (Red Bull New York at Orlando City), setting the Club up for a fifth-place spot in the table heading into Matchday 2.

Coming up next for The Crown is another Western Conference road trip, this time to 2024 MLS Cup Champions LA Galaxy on Saturday, February 28. Kickoff at Dignity Health Sports Park is set for 10:30 p.m. ET and the match can be followed on Apple TV.

See below for the full Team of the Matchday:

F: Petar Musa (DAL), Julian Hall (RBNY), Sam Surridge (NSH)

M: Denis Bouanga (LAFC), Adri Mehmeti (RBNY), Stephen Eustáquio (LAFC), Guilherme (HOU)

D: Daniel Munie (SJ), Miles Robinson (CIN), Christopher McVey (SD)

GK: Kristijan Kahlina (CLT)

Coach: Marc Dos Santos (LAFC)

Bench: Maxime Crépeau (ORL), Cole Bassett (POR), Sebastian Berhalter (VAN), Marcel Hartel (STL), Warren Madrigal (NSH), Paul Rothrock (SEA), Anders Dreyer (SD), Logan Farrington (DAL), Tai Baribo (DC)







