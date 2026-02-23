Earthquakes Defender Daniel Munie Selected to MLS Team of the Matchday
Published on February 23, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Jose Earthquakes News Release
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose Earthquakes defender Daniel Munie has been named to Major League Soccer's Team of the Matchday for Matchday 1. Munie scored a brace as San Jose shut out Sporting Kansas City 3-0 on Saturday night at PayPal Park.
San Jose struck first in the 42nd minute when Preston Judd headed a corner kick off SKC goalkeeper John Pulskamp and Munie tapped in the rebound to make it 1-0. After doubling their advantage before the halftime break, the Quakes added a third goal in minute 54 when Reid Roberts tracked down a loose ball near the corner flag. He pushed the ball to Beau Leroux in the box, whose cross from the right was tracked down by Munie for a glancing header and the final 3-0 margin.
This is the second MLS Team of the Matchday recognition for the St. Louis-area native, now in his fourth season with San Jose since being selected 10th overall in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft out of Indiana University.
The Black and Blue continue their opening homestand on Saturday, Feb. 28, against Atlanta United FC for Grateful Dead Night at PayPal Park, where they will debut The Dead Kit, their new psychedelic secondary jerseys that were designed in collaboration with the iconic Bay Area band. Kickoff will take place at 4:30 p.m. PT and will be broadcast globally via Apple TV (English/Spanish), as well as local radio on KSFO 810 AM (English) and KZSF 1370 AM (Spanish).
MLS TEAM OF THE MATCHDAY (MATCHDAY 1)
F: Petar Musa (DAL), Julian Hall (RBNY), Sam Surridge (NSH)
M: Denis Bouanga (LAFC), Adri Mehmeti (RBNY), Stephen Eustáquio (LAFC), Guilherme (HOU)
D: Daniel Munie (SJ), Miles Robinson (CIN), Christopher McVey (SD) GK: Kristijan Kahlina (CLT)
Coach: Marc Dos Santos (LAFC)
Bench: Maxime Crépeau (ORL), Cole Bassett (POR), Sebastian Berhalter (VAN), Marcel Hartel (STL), Warren Madrigal (NSH), Paul Rothrock (SEA), Anders Dreyer (SD), Logan Farrington (DAL), Tai Baribo (DC)
