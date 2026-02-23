Philadelphia Union Announce 2026 Theme Night Schedule and Title Partners

CHESTER, Pa. - The Philadelphia Union today announced its 2026 promotional theme night schedule and title partners ahead of the upcoming MLS regular season. After capturing the 2025 Supporters' Shield, the club will host 13 theme nights at Subaru Park, celebrating fans, community partners, cultural heritage, and the city of Philadelphia.

Returning fan favorites include Kids Day, Fiesta Hispana presented by Bimbo Bakeries USA, Pride Night presented by Subaru of America, and Fan Appreciation Night presented by Independence Blue Cross (IBX). Star Wars Night, presented by Nemours Children's Health, returns to Subaru Park for the first time since 2019. New to the 2026 calendar is Doopmas in July presented by Patron.

The 2026 home schedule kicks off Saturday, March 1 vs. New York City FC with a commemorative Shield giveaway following the match, presented by Malamut Law, honoring the club's 2025 Supporters' Shield title. The 2025 campaign set a club record for wins and marked the best overall record in Major League Soccer (20-6-8).

The Union's 2026 Theme Nights schedule include

Home Opener, presented by Malamut Law (March 1 vs. New York City FC): Kicking off the 2026 MLS season, fans in attendance will receive a commemorative Shield celebrating last season's Supporters' Shield winners.

U-Serve Night, presented by Bimbo Bakeries USA (March 7 vs. San Jose): The Union will spotlight volunteerism by recognizing outstanding U-Serve members.

Kids Day (March 21 vs. Chicago); (Oct. 17 vs. Charlotte, presented by Language Service Associates): Family-focused match days featuring youth experiences, interactive activities, and prizes for young Union fans.

Greener Goals Night, presented by Subaru of America (April 18 vs. D.C. United): In partnership with Subaru of America, the Union will once again plant 25 trees for every Union goal scored this season. In recognition of Earth Day, the night will highlight the club's sustainability efforts, including Subaru Park's Zero Landfill initiative.

Star Wars Night, presented by Nemours Children's Health (May 2 vs. Nashville): The night will feature themed in-game entertainment, special giveaways with purchase, and match day elements inspired by the franchise.

Unity - Soccer for All Night, presented by Penn Medicine (May 16 vs. Columbus): As a host city for FIFA World Cup 2026, the Union will spotlight the global tournament with a celebration of soccer's unifying power.

Rilvary Night, presented by GIANT (July 22 vs. New York Redbulls): Facing off against the club's biggest rival, the match will feature exciting activations including the return of the annual bull burning presented by Hatfield.

Doopmas in July presented by Patrón Tequila (July 25 vs. Seattle): Getting into the holiday spirit, the match will feature holiday-style elements and activations including a holiday-themed cocktail.

Military Appreciation Night (Aug. 1 vs. Atlanta): Honoring the armed forces with pregame ceremonies featuring military personnel.

Kick Childhood Cancer, presented by Primepoint (Sept. 5 vs. Montreal) - Honoring and celebrating the brave children battling pediatric cancer by recognizing them in-game with special activations.

Fiesta Hispana, presented by Bimbo Bakeries USA (Sept. 26 vs. Orlando): In recognition of Hispanic Heritage Night, the evening will feature themed in-game activations, music, and culturally inspired food offerings.

Pride Night, presented by Subaru of America (Oct. 10 vs. Real Salt Lake): Celebrating inclusivity and the Union's commitment to #SoccerForAll.

Fan Appreciation Night, presented by Independence Blue Cross (Nov. 7 vs. Toronto): To close out the regular season, the Union's annual "U Thank U" Night will feature discounted concessions and merchandise, along with special fan experiences throughout the match.

All Union matches will be available on Apple TV.

Please see below for an outline of the Union's 2026 promotional schedule and title partner nights.

Date Opponent Time (ET) Theme Night Promotional Offer Title Partner

Mar. 1 NYCFC 4:30 p.m. Supporters' Shield Giveaway Malamut Law

Mar. 7 San Jose 7:30 p.m. U-Serve Teacher Appreciation Bimbo Bakeries USA

Mar. 21 Chicago 4:30 p.m. Kids Day

Apr. 18 D.C. 7:30 p.m. Greener Goals Women in Sports Subaru of America

May. 2 Nashville 7:30 p.m. Star Wars Nurses/Healthcare Nemours Children's Health

May. 16 Columbus 4:30 p.m. Unity - Soccer for All World Cup Kickoff Penn Medicine

Jul. 22 NYRB 7:30 p.m. Rivalry Night BOGO Dog Night GIANT

Jul. 25 Seattle 7:30 p.m. Doopmas in July PatrónÃÂ Tequila

Aug.1 Atlanta 7:30 p.m. Military Night

Aug. 19 Miami 7:30 p.m. WSFS Bank

Sept. 5 Montreal 7:30 p.m. Kick Childhood Cancer Phang's Birthday Primepoint

Sept. 9 Cincinnati 7:30 p.m. Foundation Night Coors Light

Sept. 26 Orlando 7:30 p.m. Fiesta Hispana Bimbo Bakeries, USA

Oct.10 Real Salt Lake 7:30 p.m. Pride Subaru of America

Oct. 17 Charlotte 2:30 p.m. Kids Day Youth Soccer Language ServicesÃÂ Associates

Oct. 24 New England 7:30 p.m. First Responder Widener University

Nov. 7 Toronto 4:00 p.m. U Thank U Independence Blue Cross

