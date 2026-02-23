Rapids Announce Updates to Gameday Experience for 2026 Season
Published on February 23, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Colorado Rapids News Release
The Colorado Rapids are excited to welcome fans back to DICK'S Sporting Goods Park to kick off the 2026 season. Below, fans will find a list of updates for 2026 along with a few important reminders to help maximize their matchday experience. It doesn't matter if you are attending your first Rapids match or if you're a long-time supporter, there's something for you!
NEW FOOD & BEVERAGE OPTIONS
Burgundy Bites Value Menu
The club is excited to introduce our new fan-friendly menu of stadium staples, each priced at $5:
Hot Dogs, Popcorn, Pretzels, Nachos & Cheese
Goal Ice Cream Pop, French Fries, Bottled Soda, Water
New (or Returning) Local Food & Beverage Partners
Taco Bron - Stand 1 on the Northeast Corner
Big Belly Brothers BBQ - Stand 2 on the Midfield East
Maria Empanada - Stand 4 on the Southeast Corner
Infinitus Pie - Stand 5 at Corner Kick
30Forth Kitchen - Stand 7 on the Midfield West
GB Fish & Chips - Dale's Bar on the South Endline
Jake Baby D's - Gate F
CELEBRATING 30 YEARS
Trophy & Club History Display
At the Gate G entrance, a new trophy case showcases some of the club's historic achievements, including the 2010 MLS Cup, 2010 MLS Eastern Conference Trophy, 1997 MLS Western Conference Trophy as well as some iconic jerseys and photography from past seasons.
Legends Corner
At Legends Corner outside of Gate F, a new mural honors Rapids legends Pablo Mastroeni and Marcelo Balboa, whose numbers have been retired by the club.
Glory Book
The Rapids have partnered with Glory Studio to create a commemorative book celebrating 30 years in MLS with exclusive photography and interviews from the club's history on and off the pitch. The book will be available for purchase at the Team Store.
THE SOUTH BANK
Mural & Trophy Case
The outside of The Dale's Bar now features a new "Welcome to Colorful South Bank" mural, just behind the Supporters' Section, and at the top of Sections 117 and 118, a dedicated supporters' trophy case has been installed to showcase Centennial 38's Man of the Match Oar and the Rocky Mountain Cup.
Flags
New this season, 2,500 flags will be placed in sections along the South Bank to help bring the energy in-stadium and build out the atmosphere around the supporters' sections.
MATCH PRESENTATION
Rush to Kickoff
The club continues to make improvements to the presentation of the match with a few new moments in store this season! Make sure to be in your seat at least 20 minutes before kickoff to view all the pyro, videos and, most importantly, welcome the team to the pitch as part of the pregame procession.
RETAIL
Updated Team Store
The Altitude Authentics Team Store underwent updates at the end of last season and over the offseason. Stop by to grab the new 'Colorful Colorado' kit, stock up on items from the Rapids x Topo Designs Capsule collection or purchase your own piece of history - the Glory Book - a coffee table book showcasing the club's 30-year history in the Centennial state.
GAMEDAY 101
TRANSPORTATION & PARKING
Parking is FREE
As always, parking is FREE at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park. Take advantage and arrive early! See below for tailgating guidelines - highly encouraged!
Rideshare Lot
The club is excited to announce the Rideshare Lot is back for 2026, open all season next to Lot H on E 60th Ave.
Park Everything Lot
For fans arriving on foot, bike, or anything in between, the "Park Everything Lot" located outside of Gate B. Strollers, scooters, wagons, bikes, and other wheeled vehicles will be accommodated at the Park Everything Lot and secured by stadium security for the entirety of gameday.
Premium Ticket Parking
Valet parking is located on 60th Avenue on the west side of the stadium for American Family Summit Club members and annual suite leasers. Only digital tickets will be accepted for valet parking this season, so make sure you have your tickets loaded onto your devices before arriving at the stadium.
PREGAME TAILGATING
Centennial 38 Tailgate
Located on the south side of the stadium, the legendary Centennial 38 Pregame Tailgate will be up and running for all home matches. Fans can enjoy food, live music, and unmatched supporter culture at each tailgate. Learn more at c38sg.com.
Create Your Own Tailgate
Tailgating is allowed in all stadium lots, if you'd prefer to build your own pregame experience. Please ensure that you're following DICK'S Sporting Goods Park tailgating guidelines in the Fan Guide.
FOOD & BEVERAGE
Find a map of all F&B options in the Colorado Rapids App under the 'Stadium' tab
Returning Favorites:
Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers
Dippin' Dots
Lariat Lodge
Lariat Lodge Brewing Company, with locations in Evergreen and Littleton, is a proud craft beer sponsor of the Colorado Rapids. Fans can enjoy select Lariat Lodge beers at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park during home matches and concert days.
Oskar Blues
The Rapids are excited to partner with Oskar Blues to offer a Dale's x Rapids Beer Crowler. You can only get this item in-stadium, available at The Dale's Bar for $15.
Mixed Up Cocktail
Real vodka. Real fruit. Real good times. The Mixed-Up Cocktail Smash Vodka Burgun-Berry returns for season two at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park-plus more flavors to love sold throughout the venue!
Pepsi
As Pepsi enters year two with the Colorado Rapids, the brand continues to expand its Food Deserves Pepsi™ campaign rooted in the belief that without Pepsi, you're leaving taste on the table. The campaign celebrates how Pepsi's bold, refreshing flavor pairs perfectly with fan-favorite foods and now comes to life as part of the Rapids match day experience. Fans can visit Pepsi Point at Section 113 to enjoy their favorite stadium eats with an ice-cold Pepsi.
Chillco
Chillco Drinks brings the beach to the mountains with vibrant frozen cocktails including pina coladas, margaritas, strawberry daiquiris and more! When the Colorado weather is too "chilly" we'll keep you warm with spiked and NA hot chocolate. Our Chillville stand at DICK's Sporting Goods Park is the go-to spot for fans looking to elevate their game-day experience. Big flavor, fast service, and serious chill-every single match.
CLUB & SUPPORTER TRADITIONS
Man of the Match Oar + Ceremony
The Centennial 38 Man of the Match Oar is a custom wooden oar that is painted specifically for each match. The Oar Ceremony is one of the most unique traditions in sports, thanks to Centennial 38. They will present the Man of the Match with a custom oar following each match.
Centennial 38 Oar Captain
Each match, the club will honor and thank a member of Centennial 38 as the official Oar Captain of the match.
Scarves Up
Welcome the players to the pitch during the pregame procession by raising your scarf in support.
Tifo
Watch for the tifo banner that Centennial 38 unveils ahead of certain home matches. The artwork on each banner is custom and takes many artists weeks to create. C38 members unveil the massive artwork just before kickoff for an incredible display of support and a photo opportunity for the stadium.
Corner Kick Clap
Join the stadium in a booming Rocky Mountain thunderclap ahead of each Rapids corner kick. The energy in the stadium picks up the players during a big set piece.
Pyro & Smoke
Make sure to be in your seat for the pregame on-field fireworks and watch the smoke after big moments coming from Centennial 38's section.
Rocky Mountain High + Player Thank You
The Rapids pay homage to Colorado with the playing of the iconic John Denver song "Rocky Mountain High" after every home game. Sing along with us, win, lose or draw to show your pride for the beautiful place we call home. Make sure to stick around to the final whistle to share a moment with the players. Win, loss or draw they want to thank fans for their support during that match with a lap of thanks. Sometimes they'll even sign a few autographs and snap a few selfies!
FOR THE KIDS
Little Rapids
The Little Rapids Kids' Club is back for 2026! This membership is for children ages 3-12 years old who love the Colorado Rapids and want to get more involved with the club! For only $25 (or $15 if you're a Season Ticket Member!), each membership includes a Little Rapids Swag Bag, Tickets to Rapids and Rapids 2 games, and exclusive Little Rapids events.
Photo Op for Kids - RapidMan Meet & Greet Presented by DICK'S Sporting Goods
Snap a photo with the best mascot in MLS, RapidMan! Available from the end of halftime through to the 75th minute in front of the DICK'S Sporting Goods wall located above Section 133.
CLUBS & MEMBERSHIPS
Homegrown Memberships
New for 2026: Homegrown Memberships are built specifically for families with kids who play for a Colorado Soccer Association club. Eligible families can save over $200 on a Rapids Season Ticket Membership. Get tickets to every home match, including lower-level seats for the 30th Anniversary Match vs Inter Miami at Empower Field at Mile High, plus exclusive member discounts and more!
Rapids Birthday Club
The Colorado Rapids Birthday Club continues into 2026, offering fans two complimentary tickets to a game during their birthday month! Learn more about how you can score birthday tickets here.
