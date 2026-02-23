Match Preview: Nashville SC vs. Atlético Ottawa

Published on February 23, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026

GEODIS Park

7 p.m. CT | 8 p.m. ET

TV: FS2, TUDN, ConcacafGO, OneSoccer

Tickets: Nashville.com/tickets and Ticketmaster

Here are five things to know for the second leg of Nashville SC and Atlético Ottawa's home and away Round One Concacaf Champions Cup series that will be decided on aggregate:

The winner of Nashville and Ottawa's Round One series will face Inter Miami CF in the Round of 16 beginning the week of March 9. If the Boys in Gold advance, Leg One will be played at GEODIS Park on Wednesday, March 11 where the Boys in Gold are unbeaten all-time in Champions Cup (1W-0L-1D).

Tuesday's match will be Nashville's third in seven days to start the season. The Boys in Gold are 2W-0L-0D while outscoring opponents (Ottawa, New England Revolution) 6-1.

Goalkeeper Brian Schwake enters Tuesday's match unbeaten (7W-0L-0D) in his Nashville SC career and is the only keeper in club history to win his first seven starts.

Forward Warren Madrigal, who was acquired in the offseason and made his Nashville SC debut in Leg One, scored a goal and registered two assists in the team's 4-1 win over New England last Saturday. He became the first player in club history to record a multi-point game in his MLS debut and the seventh and youngest player in league history to record three goal contributions in his first MLS match.

Sam Surridge, who signed a contract extension last Saturday that will keep him in Music City through the 2027-28 season, scored twice against New England after tallying a goal in Nashville's Leg One victory over Ottawa. The Englishman, who set club records for goals (25 MLS, 31 all competitions) last season already has three in two matches to start his 2026 campaign.







