Christopher McVey Named to MLS Team of the Matchday 1
Published on February 23, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Diego FC News Release
San Diego FC defender Chris McVey was named to the Major League Soccer (MLS) Team of the Matchday 1, while winger Anders Dreyer earned an honorable mention. SDFC opened the 2026 MLS Regular Season at Snapdragon Stadium with a commanding 5-0 victory over CF Montréal.
McVey opened the scoring in the 14th minute, heading a Dreyer corner kick past CF Montréal goalkeeper Thomas Giller. The goal marked SDFC's first of the 2026 season and McVey's third with the Club. He finished the night with one goal and one assist, bringing his MLS Regular Season career total to five goals.
Dreyer recorded two assists Saturday night, his first and second assist of the 2026 campaign. With his two goal contributions, the winger now totals 25 assists with SDFC, including 23 from the Club's 2025 inaugural season.
McVey, Dreyer, and the rest of the squad are back at Snapdragon Stadium for San Diego Sports Night, presented by Dioz Azul, on Sunday, March 1 at 6:15 p.m. PT. Arrive early and be one of the first 25,000 fans to receive an SDFC exclusive football jersey, courtesy of Sycuan Casino Resort.
