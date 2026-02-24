San Diego FC Court Dedication Ceremony at Colina Del Sol Park Celebrates Club's Commitment to Community

Published on February 23, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - On Saturday, San Diego FC (SDFC) held a court dedication ceremony to celebrate the recently refurbished multi-use sport courts at Colina Del Sol Park, deepening the Club's commitment to the City Heights community. The event featured remarks from SDFC Founding Partner and Club Chairman Sir Mohamed Mansour, SDFC Founding Partner and Club Vice Chairman Cody Martinez, SDFC CEO Tom Penn, Qualcomm Incorporated EVP & CMO Don McGuire, as well as from community leaders, and local dignitaries.

The recently refurbished courts are the first of SDFC's Parks & Pitches Initiative. Through a hyperlocal, community-centric approach, the Club works directly with the community, local artists, corporate partners such as Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and youth to co-create these spaces. The initiative will transform public parks and revitalize playing spaces across San Diego County to inspire multi-generational play.

"We are honored to officially dedicate this space to the City Heights community," said SDFC Founding Partner and Club Chairman Sir Mohamed Mansour. "We believe this will become one of the largest football participation programs ever created in Southern California, creating new places to play that are completely free and accessible to all. Guided by our Right to Dream philosophy - that talent is everywhere, but opportunity is not - this is a personal commitment to invest in underserved communities and build a lasting legacy for San Diego."

Saturday's dedication event reflects and reinforces SDFC's commitment to the San Diego community. In addition to the complete resurfacing of the courts late last year, SDFC also donated bleachers, soccer balls and cones, foldable futsal goals, 10'x10' tents for shade, audio equipment, pressure washing equipment and benches for players - which will all be available to community members at no additional cost.

"This is more than just a refurbished play space; these courts are a testament to the power of community collaboration," said SDFC CEO Tom Penn. "Colina Del Sol is a hub of activity for residents of all ages, providing an inviting space for families, youth leagues, and neighbors to come together, play, and connect. We are proud of this project and excited for its positive impact on the City Heights community for years to come."

The Club is committed to revitalizing public parks, play spaces, and underutilized areas to create vibrant community hubs centered around the beautiful game. Taking a hyperlocal, community-driven approach, SDFC collaborates with students, local artists, grassroots organizations, and youth-serving partners to co-create inclusive spaces that reflect the identity and spirit of each neighborhood. These spaces feature public art, local vendors, and opportunities for meaningful connections that go beyond the game itself.

"Today's court dedication is a powerful reflection of what meaningful collaboration can achieve. By working with San Diego FC, we're not only revitalizing spaces like Colina Del Sol Park - we're helping expand access to safe, inspiring places for people across San Diego. This initiative represents Qualcomm's long-standing commitment to our hometown community and our shared belief in creating opportunities that help the next generation thrive," said Don McGuire, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Qualcomm Incorporated.

"San Diego FC was built for the city of San Diego," said SDFC Founding Partner and Club Vice Chairman Cody Martinez. "For the Sycuan people, this vision is deeply rooted in our commitment to give back to the community and create opportunities that bring people together. We are proud to invest in spaces like this that serve local families while helping elevate San Diego onto the global stage through the power of soccer. This Club represents connection, pride, and a shared future for our region."







Major League Soccer Stories from February 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.