San Diego FC Signs Winger and Right to Dream Graduate Bryan Zamblé
Published on February 19, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Diego FC News Release
SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) announced today the Club has signed winger and Right to Dream Academy graduate Bryan Zamblé guaranteed through 2026 with Club options through the 2029-30 season. Zamblé will occupy an International Roster Slot.
"Bryan is a player we're excited to keep within the organization and welcome to San Diego," said SDFC Sporting Director Tyler Heaps. "Coming through the Right to Dream pathway, he has been developed with a strong foundation, clear playing identity, and professionalism that align closely with how we operate here in San Diego. That background gives him a solid platform, and we look forward to continuing his growth and development within our environment."
Zamblé, 18, joins SDFC after spending the past seven years developing within the Right to Dream Academy, which was recently recognized as the Best Academy in the World at the Globe Soccer Awards on Dec. 28, 2025.
The Abidjan, Ivory Coast native joined the Right to Dream Academy at age 11 and becomes the fourth RTD graduate to join SDFC, alongside forwards Emmanuel Boateng and Marcus Ingvartsen, and defender Willy Kumado.
Most recently, Zamblé featured for the Right to Dream International Academy (IA), which provides graduates the opportunity to compete against top-level opposition, gain exposure, and continue their development as they pursue professional careers. He becomes one of more than 260 Right to Dream graduates to sign a professional contract. Nearly 100 alumni have earned academic scholarships totaling more than $30 million, and seven represented their national teams at the 2022 FIFA Men's World Cup - a number projected to increase at the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Internationally, Zamblé has represented Ivory Coast at the U-16 and U-17 youth national team levels. In 2024, he featured against Saudi Arabia U-16 and Argentina U-16 at the 2024 Montaigu Tournament in France.
Transaction: San Diego FC (SDFC) signs winger and Right to Dream graduate Bryan Zamblé guaranteed through 2026 with Club options for the 2029-30 season. Zamblé will occupy an International Roster Slot.
Name: Bryan Zamblé
Position: Winger
Height: 5-5
Weight: 143
Born: 2/19/2008
Age: 18
Birthplace: Abidjan, Ivory Coast
Pronunciation: BRY-uhn ZAM-blay
