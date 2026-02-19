Keys to the Match: Season Opener

Published on February 19, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC News Release







New York City FC take on the LA Galaxy in their MLS Regular Season opener on Sunday, Feburary 22. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00PM ET.

Here are the Keys to the Match.

It's Back

The wait is almost over.

The start of a new MLS Regular Season always carries a mix of intrigue and nerves. A clean slate. Fresh possibilities. The goals are clear and the climb to the summit can begin.

An MLS season asks a lot of players and coaches, physically and mentally. The margins are thin. The travel is relentless. What makes opening day special is the sense that anything is possible before a ball is kicked.

It will have been 85 days since New York City FC last competed in MLS (not that we're counting). In that time there has been rest, recovery, and reflection, but also preparation.

The Boys in Blue are back in action - and you won't want to miss a moment.

Road Diaries

New York City FC open the season on the road, just as they did in 2025.

Last year began at Inter Miami CF before a cross-country trip to face Los Angeles FC. This time, the journey starts in Los Angeles against the LA Galaxy, before a return east to take on the Philadelphia Union.

Pascal Jansen's side picked up some notable road results last season and will look to build on that foundation in 2026. Starting away from home presents an early test and an early opportunity.

The Galaxy closed out last season strongly at Dignity Health Sports Park, winning four of their final five home games. That late surge stood in stark contrast to their slow start. They did not record an MLS win until May 31, which was also their first victory at home.

They will be determined to begin 2026 on a far more positive footing.

For Jansen and his squad, this opener offers an immediate benchmark - a chance to show progress at the beginning of a second season under his guidance.

New Faces

Last season proved challenging for the Galaxy.

Despite being defending MLS Cup champions, they missed the postseason for the second time in three years. Change followed.

Former Philadelphia Union defender Jakob Glesnes has arrived, joined by a familiar name to New York City FC supporters in Justin Haak. Erik Thommy adds further experience in midfield, while forward João Klauss has made the move west from St. Louis City SC.

The Galaxy will, however, navigate the 2026 season without Riqui Puig. The former Barcelona playmaker underwent knee surgery in early January and will miss the campaign before rejoining the team in 2027.

Even so, attacking quality remains. Gabriel Pec and Joseph Paintsil provide pace and directness from wide areas, and both will demand close attention if New York City FC are to leave California with a positive result.







