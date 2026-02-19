The Team Bringing the Dream to Life: "Built by the People of Miami for the People of Miami"

With Miami Freedom Park, Inter Miami CF's new home, making substantial progress as it prepares for its highly anticipated historic inaugural season in 2026, the dream of the Club's loyal fans and Miami natives is nearing its completion. The construction crew in charge of bringing the dream to life were celebrated in a special ceremony to show our appreciation for their invaluable contributions to our Club's dream.

Following the special event, Miami Freedom Park workers reminisced about being part of the historical project that will be one for the books, both for their professional careers and life experiences.

"Being Peruvian, we love fútbol, and it has been a dream to work on a project for such a successful and wonderful team. These kinds of projects are unforgettable," said Mariel Basurco, Architectural Account Executive for Sherwin Williams. "This is something you think you'll never see in your lifetime because, honestly, how many people are working in stadiums? I told my mom that my dad would be very proud to see this."

"This is one of my biggest dreams, not only a dream but an achievement, because this isn't something you do every day. Who doesn't dream of being part of a project like this? I feel proud. I'm happy to be here at this moment... We're eager for this project to be up and running. And to know that you contributed to this place is going to be very exciting," highlighted Raul Discua from Baker Construction.

Both Basurco and Discua then examined further what Miami Freedom Park represents to our loyal fanbase and how the gameday experience will be elevated to new heights.

"This project is going to be one of the gems in Miami, which will bring people to love the sport... There are really no words to describe this. This is the labor of love. Every piece of this stadium is built by the people of Miami for the people of Miami," stated Basurco. "This stadium is going to allow you to feel as if you are with the players down on the field, it's so intimate, it's so beautiful. The experience is going to be every single time an unforgettable one."

"I've been an Inter Miami fan since the beginning, ever since co-owner David Beckham arrived and mentioned a club was coming, I was there. And well, who wouldn't be excited for the new stadium? We were missing this, a team in the city... Now we have the best player in the world, Leo Messi, and we're champions," added Discua.

