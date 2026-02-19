Charlotte FC Signs MLS SuperDraft Selections Will Cleary and Andrew Johnson to First Team Contracts

Published on February 19, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Charlotte FC today announced that the Club has signed MLS SuperDraft defensive duo Will Cleary and Andrew Johnson to professional contracts ahead of the 2026 campaign. Both Cleary and Johnson are signed through the 2026 MLS season with a Club option for June of 2027, 2027-28 and 2028-29.

"We are excited to sign Will and Andrew to their first professional contracts after impressive preseason performances with the First Team," said Charlotte FC General Manager Zoran Krneta. "The MLS SuperDraft continues to prove to be a valuable path for young players and for the Club to identify exciting talents flying under the radar. The two have shown tremendous work ethics and tendencies that will translate seamlessly into our squad. We look forward to their first professional season and the depth that they will provide in an exciting 2026 season and their progression in our Pro Player Pathway that has proven to successfully develop SuperDraft selections."

Cleary, 23, was selected by Charlotte FC in the First Round of the 2026 MLS SuperDraft, taken with the 22nd overall pick out of Stanford University. He served as Stanford's senior captain in 2025, where he led one of the NCAA's strongest backlines to its fourth consecutive appearance in the Third Round of the NCAA tournament. The Windsor, Connecticut native made 79 career appearances with the Cardinal, 66 starts, and tallied six goals and nine assists across 6,119 minutes. Cleary also excelled off the pitch, garnering First Team Academic All-American honors in 2025, as well as conference academic nods in 2023 and 2025.

Before his collegiate career, Cleary was a highly decorated player in the New England region, earning a variety of region honors while competing with The Loomis Chaffee School and won the NEPL East Division Championship in 2021.

Transaction: Charlotte FC signs defender Will Cleary to a contract through 2026, with a Club option for June of 2027, 2027-28 and 2028-29.

Name: Will Cleary

Position: Defender

Birthplace: Windsor, Connecticut

Birthdate: 2/17/2003

Age: 23

Height: 6'2"

Last Club: Stanford University

Johnson, 22, was selected by Charlotte FC in the Second Round of the 2025 MLS SuperDraft, taken with the 47th overall selection out of Cornell University. The defender returned for his senior season where he captained the Big Red's backline to a top ten national ranking and garnered All-Northeast Region and unanimous First Team All-Ivy honors in 2025. He finished his four-year stint at Cornell with 69 appearances, all starts, five goals and one assist across 5,929 minutes. Prior to his collegiate career, Johnson spent five seasons with the Philadelphia Union Academy before transitioning to MLS NEXT side, FC Delco Academy.

The Philadelphia, Pennsylvania native has already built-up international experience, having made six caps with St. Vincent & the Grenadines. The defender made his international debut in a friendly against Grenada on March 6, 2025, where he went the full 90 and has further appearances in Gold Cup and World Cup qualification matches.

Transaction: Charlotte FC signs defender Andrew Johnson to a contract through 2026, with a Club option for June of 2027, 2027-28 and 2028-29.

Name: Andrew Johnson

Position: Defender

Birthplace: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Birthdate: 2/3/2004

Age: 22

Height: 6'1"

Last Club: Cornell University







Major League Soccer Stories from February 19, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.