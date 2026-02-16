Charlotte FC Launches New Rewards Program to Enhance Season Ticket Member Experience
Published on February 16, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Charlotte FC News Release
Charlotte FC today announced the Club has launched Charlotte FC Rewards, a new program designed to enhance the season ticket member experience.
The platform, which is housed on the Charlotte FC app and powered through CrowdPlay, offers fans a streamlined way to earn points through daily engagement and redeem them for exclusive benefits, experiences, and merchandise.
All Season Ticket Members will have access to the platform through the Charlotte FC App, which will also house a member-only marketplace where they can earn points and redeem rewards all For The Crown.
Season Ticket Members can begin registering today and will earn 3x points within the platform between now and The Crown's home opener on March 7 against Austin FC.
Learn more at https://www.charlottefootballclub.com/charlotte-fc-rewards.
Major League Soccer Stories from February 16, 2026
- Charlotte FC Launches New Rewards Program to Enhance Season Ticket Member Experience - Charlotte FC
- Match Preview: Nashville SC at Atlético Ottawa - Nashville SC
- Chicago Fire FC Weekly Update - Chicago Fire FC
- New Food, Beverages and Merchandise to be Offered at TQL Stadium - FC Cincinnati
- Earthquakes Announce Radio Stations for 2026 MLS Season - San Jose Earthquakes
- FC Dallas Acquires Goalkeeper Brooks Thompson on Loan from Lexington SC - FC Dallas
- Colorado Rapids Announce Radio Broadcast Extensions with Altitude Sports and Tico Sports - Colorado Rapids
- From Biscuit Sammies to Detroit-Style Pizza: St. Louis CITY SC Serves up Four New Partners at Energizer Park's 100% Local Food Program - St. Louis City SC
- Nashville SC Extends the Contract of Head Coach B.J. Callaghan - Nashville SC
- Cincinnati Becoming Number One in Alvas Powell's Heart as the Jamaican Defender Rises in Record Books for the Orange and Blue - FC Cincinnati
- Wicket Expands Agreement with Major League Soccer to Power Identity-Driven Experiences Across MLS Events - MLS
- Sporting KC Weekly - Sporting Kansas City
- Tina Turner Tribute Concert with St. Louis CITY SC and the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra Held - St. Louis City SC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Charlotte FC Stories
- Charlotte FC to Host Scotland National Team as FIFA World Cup 2026™ Base Camp Training Site
- Charlotte FC Launches New Rewards Program to Enhance Season Ticket Member Experience
- Charlotte FC Reveals New Primary Kit Ahead of 2026 Season
- Charlotte FC Drop Friendly to San Jose Earthquakes at Coachella Valley Invitational
- Charlotte FC Signs Crown Legacy FC Goalkeeper Isaac Walker