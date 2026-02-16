Charlotte FC Launches New Rewards Program to Enhance Season Ticket Member Experience

Charlotte FC today announced the Club has launched Charlotte FC Rewards, a new program designed to enhance the season ticket member experience.

The platform, which is housed on the Charlotte FC app and powered through CrowdPlay, offers fans a streamlined way to earn points through daily engagement and redeem them for exclusive benefits, experiences, and merchandise.

All Season Ticket Members will have access to the platform through the Charlotte FC App, which will also house a member-only marketplace where they can earn points and redeem rewards all For The Crown.

Season Ticket Members can begin registering today and will earn 3x points within the platform between now and The Crown's home opener on March 7 against Austin FC.

Learn more at https://www.charlottefootballclub.com/charlotte-fc-rewards.







